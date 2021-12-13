It was in 2003 when Telemundo opted for one of the most successful Colombian soap operas in recent years “Pasión de Gavilanes”, and throughout 188 chapters, love captured the audience.

Thousands of fans were so hooked with the story that they asked for the return of the actors in a new installment that will tell how the lives of the characters were.

However, in 2008, Televisa bought the rights and put together their own version of the plot, having Eduardo Yáñez, Adela Noriega, Jorge Salinas, Elizabeth Alvarez, Pablo Montero and Nora Salinas in the leading roles.

But not many stars were very happy with the Mexican version, and it was a few months ago when Telemundo surprised everyone with the confirmation of a new installment with the original cast.

Danna García, Mario Cimarro, Paola Rey, Juan Alfonso Baptista, Natasha Klauss and Michel Brown will return in the roles that made them famous 18 years ago.

But now, he surprised everyone with the release of the first preview of what is the official trailer for the second season of “Pasión de Gavilanes” and the presence of new actors.

New trailer for “Pasión de Gavilanes 2”

It was through the social networks of the famous Spanish-speaking network where a series of images of what appear to be the first chapters of the telenovela was shared.

The clip lasts one minute, where you can see “Norma Elizondo” (Danna García) and “Juan Reyes” (Mario Cimarro), narrating the images that pass throughout the clip.

“In this town we have lived many things, so many years have passed, so many stories that are carried in the blood, stories of passion, tragedies that brought couples together, stories of impossible love and betrayal …”.

It can be heard in the clip while images of the original cast are played: Zharick León (Rosario Montes), who appears in the trailer, Kristina Lilley (Gabriela Acevedo), Carmenza González (Quintina) and Tatiana Jáuregui (Dominga).

“… But now the dynasty continues, a new legacy begins and they must fight for their happy ending because now the day has come. A violent crime will prevent the Elizondo Kings from finding peace because mystery, passion, revenge, justice and love are in their blood, “say Danna and Mario during the explosive preview.

It is worth mentioning that this new installment will also feature the participation of the youth cast Bernardo Flores, Sebastián Osorio, Juan Manuel Restrepo, Yare Santana, Jerónimo Cantillo and Camila Rojas.

New season

According to what is shared by the famous Spanish-speaking network, the story of the “Reyes – Elizondo” family begins 20 years later, at the end of 2004, as well as new adventures.

It should be noted that this new installment will bring with it new challenges that attack the protagonists when a tragic crime involving the death of a teacher shakes the family since the evidence points to the children of one of the couples as possible culprits.

