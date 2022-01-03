Televisa and all the soap operas that will premiere during 2022

Today we will introduce you to the TV soaps that are currently in production and will soon be on TV to be enjoyed by Televisa’s amateur viewers.

Surely you enjoyed the soap operas that arrived this year on Televisa’s Las Estrellas, so the TV Mexicana is already preparing the new proposals for 2022, and this week they let us know what they are about.

It should be noted that these new soap operas will have stories full of love and passion, starring the favorite actors of the moment, according to Televisa.

So without further ado, below we will introduce you to the telenovelas confirmed for 2022 on Televisa:

one

Divided Love

It is a production by Angelli Nesma, who brings us Eva Cedeño, Gabriel Soto, Andrés Palacios and Irina Baeva.

The filming was carried out in Zacatlán de las Manzanas, Puebla, San Antonio, Texas and the CDMX.

It is currently in promotion by Las Estrellas and will arrive on January 17 at 6:30 p.m.

two

Crown of Tears 2

Located 10 years after what happened in the first part, “Corona de Lágrimas” will return to continue with the story of the life of “Refugio” and his three children.

The actors and actresses who will star in this story are Victoria Rulfo, Alejandro Nones, José María Torre, Mane de la Parra, Ernesto Laguardia, Maribel Guardia and Africa Zavala.

This telenovela does not yet have an exact premiere date, but it will surely reach Las Estrellas sometime in 2022.

3

Rich people cry too

Starring Sebastián Rulli and Claudia Martin, the telenovela “The rich also cry” returns with a new version of the one released in 1979.

Carlos Bardasano was in charge of the production of this new improved version.

The cast is also joined by Lorena Graniewicz, Diego Klein, Mario Moran, Thalí García, Michelle Jurado and Hugo Catalán.

The soap opera will be available soon.

4

Warrior Heart (tentative title)

This new telenovela will replace “Contigo Sí”, at 4:30 PM.

As this production is still in process, there is very little information about the plot, however, it is known that Alejandra Espinoza, Rodrigo Guirao and Gonzalo García Vivanco will be the protagonists.

The novel produced by Salvador Mejía still has a release date to be confirmed.

5

A Bioserie by Gloria Trevi

Carla Estrada is in the process of interpreting the role of Gloria Trevi for her bioseries, where details of the singer’s life will be revealed through Las Estrellas.

According to Televisa, this new production will try to tell Trevi’s story “as close to reality and as sensitive as possible.”

He will soon arrive at Las Estrellas.

6

Overcome absence

Rosy Ocampo has had a resounding success with the “Vencer” franchise, which is why she is now working on the fourth installment that will bear the name of “Defeat the absence.”

According to Televisa, this production is expected to arrive in July 2022.