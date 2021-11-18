Today, the Council of Ministers approved the General Telecommunications Law Project to regulate aspects related to telecommunications equipment and the use of the public domain for the use of communications, that is, booths.

Spain has one of the most extensive telecommunications networks in Europe. Our telephone booth system has flooded the cities of our country for many years, but it has been a long time since they have become almost obsolete urban furniture.

Our legal system has encouraged investment and deployment of facilities to implement mobile networks. The telecommunications infrastructure is changing and we with it.

There has also been coordination to enable the deployment of high capacity networks and procedures for the installation of mobile antennas have been reduced. But this will also cause phone booths to be eliminated and the telephone directories, which will no longer adorn the streets.

They have been considered obsolete objects and are not currently used. It is preferred to give the user more freedom to choose between the mobile options that exist.

Everything is due to the new regulation, which wants to be in line with the Community Directive. For this, many of the points referring to the telecommunications infrastructure will be improved, giving more importance to maintaining a stable and free network.

Improvements in user and disabled rights

The goal is to have greater transparency in contracts, which must include the detailed conditions in a summary prior to contracting. It changes its maximum duration, which will be limited to 24 months.

For the first time it is going to regulate on the service package agreements. Although we have a contract with telephone, internet and television, different sectoral regulations will not apply to you.

From now on too the mobile card can be unlocked to facilitate the change of operator, keep the prepaid balance and the right to free email forwarding or access to them once the contract is terminated.

The standard also wants to strive to create more accessible communications for people with sensory impairments. In a world full of mobiles, the blind may have far fewer options and the law wants to bridge that digital divide.

Finally, they will make technical modifications that will allow a more precise location of people in emergency situations who make calls to 112. Special attention is paid to people with disabilities, who have to be able to access the emergency number with the same ease.

We run out of booths, but we get mobile communications that will hopefully be safer, faster and more stable. Hopefully that is the case and we can all enjoy, including the disabled, optimal services.