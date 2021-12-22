Televisa, “evicted” actress, rumor sparks concern | Instagram

Evicted ?, the rumor that the beloved actress Eugenia Cauduro She would be evicted, she alerted the corridors of Televisa, colleagues, friends, followers and loved ones, as they assured that there was very little time left for the soap opera star.

According to Dael Quiroz of Arguende TV, the information that the actress from Televisa He left the same forum in which he was working, which is why many took it as true and were seriously saddened by the supposed health condition of Eugenia Cauduro.

What would have been handled in the corridors of Televisa is that Cauduro, one of the most legendary faces of Mexican soap operas, would have tested positive for Covid-19 and this situation was what kept her not only intubated, but she would have already been evicted and that he was living his last moments.

Fortunately and according to El Arguenderito, Eugenia Cauduro is in perfect health and these rumors are completely false since even the 54-year-old actress was celebrating having reached one more year of life.

What Dael seriously highlights as lamerable is that the rumor has emerged from the corridors of Televisa, the place where she works and frequents the famous several days a week, the important thing is that she is well.

A sign that everything is going well is the photograph that the star of Televisa He shared on social networks just a few hours ago in which he can be seen quite well and smiling, even preparing to celebrate Christmas and New Years with family and friends.

The actress shared a photograph in which she meets a person who is going to carry out the PCR test to find out if she is free of Covid-19 and to be able to live with her loved ones with the peace of mind that she will not infect them with the strong virus.

Before the party starts and the mouth cover is removed, a test at the moment is today for the safety and tranquility of all. I recommend the home service of Quick Tests Mx. Super service and quality. , shared the famous.

The artist’s followers took the opportunity to ask her to take good care of herself, that they love her a lot and wish her the best on these special dates that are enjoyed with family and friends.