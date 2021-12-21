Televisa would definitively cancel the program due to low rating

Everything seems to indicate that the famous television Televisa would have decided not to have this project for a new season, as it has had a very low rating and that is why it could not return to the air.

Since its premiere last June, the series’ Dr. Cándido Pérez ‘has been back in the controversy for his bass rating.

And although it had been speculated that it would go off the air due to its low audience numbers, this time it seems that Televisa has decided not to give it a second chance to recover.

According to the Twitter account ‘La Comadrita’, the Serie starring Arath de la Torre has been definitively canceled and will not have a next season.

However, in the various social networks they did not specify more details although it is known that the season that is on the air will have its end next Thursday.

In fact, it is unknown what show it could be replaced by, since it is part of the Las Estrellas comedy bar and there is no official announcement about it, so we will have to wait.

Dr. Cándido Pérez is a sitcom television series produced by Jorge and Pedro Ortiz de Pinedo for Televisa in 2021.

The series is based on the 1962 Argentine film, Dr. Cándido Pérez, ladies created by Abel Santa Cruz, which in turn is a reboot of the 1987 series of the same name, produced by Jorge Ortiz de Pinedo.

It premiered on Las Estrellas on July 18, 2021, being part of the sofa Sundays block and on August 13, 2021, it was announced that the series was canceled due to low audience.

It should be noted that there were not a few people from the public and specialized media analysts who considered that the program left much to be desired, and also pointed out that Arath is not convincing in this important leading role.

Other critics also pointed to the fact that the theme to a certain point misogynist – because of how his mother-in-law’s doctor expresses himself – no longer fits with the times.

And in addition, De la Torre has seen his image affected after he disparaged the rite of the Voladores de Papantla in an advertising campaign.

And as we mentioned before, it has now been announced that a second season of the sitcom will no longer be recorded as the audience levels have not been favorable for the production of Jorge and Pedro Ortiz de Pinedo.

It transpired that the senior executives of Televisa made the decision to cancel the program and even rush so that the chapters already recorded go on the air and thus give the final filing of the broadcast.