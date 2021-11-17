Octavio Ocaña: Televisa would seek an actor for “Benito Rivers” | INSTAGRAM

It was on the YouTube channel ArguendeTV, that it was reported that in the production house Televisa I would be looking for a new actor to replace Octavio Ocaña in the famous series “Neighbors”, to interpret the popular Benedict Rivers.

According to the informant, they are deciding this to generate expectations of the viewers and the audience, who it is, will surely not agree with this decision and will be watching the program to see what they are doing with it. character that they want so much.

It was also said that in the first place the idea was to send the character to study somewhere else or something similar, however, someone would have come up with this new plan that would be taking advantage of the situation, thus also generating much more rating.

We do not know if this information is totally real, but many Internet users are sure that Televisa would be able to do this, everything is to attract attention and make their program have more views, they also assure that they will lose their popularity because of this strong case.

In social networks it has been read that some people commented that they could no longer see “Neighbors”, why they would remember the actor and how bad they have been with all the news and rumors that have been generated.



The role of the actor could have a replacement by decision of Televisa.

However, many other Internet users expressed that they will continue to enjoy the program and will continue to miss the actor, so they are surely the same ones who would disagree with this controversial decision that is already generating divided opinions among the general public.

And there are so many possibilities and decisions that could have been made for the beloved character, among which are sending him to study elsewhere, some others have thought that they should have mentioned that he was hired in Hollywood or in an internationally recognized company of actors, which would give a comic and affectionate touch to the line that the character carried saying that he “did not want to be an actor”, in short, so many situations that they could have used.

In Show News we will continue to inform you in case the supposed auditions happen and in case an actor is selected, you will also find out here, although we hope that they will change their mind and opt for the option of giving Benito rest.