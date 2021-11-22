Updated on Monday, 22 November 2021 – 12:46

Teleworking in the Public Service in 2022 will be voluntary, reversible and must have prior authorization. Up to 340,000 public employees will be able to opt for this modality of remote work that seeks to fill the ‘Spain vacada’

The Government finalizes with the unions the incorporation of teleworking permanently within the General State Administration. After an exceptional remote work plan due to the Covid-19 crisis, from 2022 officials may choose to carry out up to 60% of their work activity teleworking. An ambitious plan for the updating and renovation of public services that also aims to promote the presence of public workers as residents in rural areas.

When will I be able to telecommute three days a week?

The Ministry of Finance and Public Function is working to reach an agreement with the unions on this measure before the end of the year. If the estimated deadlines are met, the officials may request their adherence to the telework program from next January 1, 2022. To be effective, their request must be approved by the head of the department of the public entity, it cannot be applied in a unilateral following a request from the worker.

How will telework shifts be organized in the general public administration?

Each ministerial department or public body must carry out a preliminary study of the positions that can be performed by teleworking, with identification of objectives, evaluation of compliance, monitoring plan and evaluation of all possible situations.

Will it be mandatory to telework three days a week from 2022?

No, the project presented by the Government allows applications to telework in the public service to always be voluntary by the worker. In addition, they may also be reversible after a minimum time has elapsed from the application of the first application, provided that it is authorized.

Can you request to telework less than three days?

Yes, the Royal Decree prepared by the Government states that “public officials and employees may telework up to 60% of their working hours.” Hence, each department must adapt the requests of its work teams according to its human resources and its activity. At that time, fewer telework days may also be requested.

Will all officials be able to telecommute?

No, only those whose work in the public administration is compatible with teleworking. Even so, ministry sources estimate that up to 340,000 officials of the General State Administration could access this modality of remote work.

I am an autonomous civil servant, can I request to telework three days a week?

No, at the moment this rule will only affect officials of the General State Administration. Therefore, it does not include regional or local officials. However, after the entry into force of these general regulations, it is expected that all autonomous communities and local entities will also develop their own project for access to teleworking.

Will teleworking officials be charged the same with respect to public employees present in public offices?

The agreement presented recognizes the same rights for both face-to-face workers and teleworkers in terms of remuneration, working time or internal promotion.

Who pays for Wi-Fi to telecommute? Will I have a laptop?

The Administration will provide for teleworking a computer equipment with a mobile data card. Therefore, it is not necessary to have a Wi-Fi network to work. In addition, training courses will be held so that teams of public service workers have knowledge of the new office tools and also the pertinent recommendations in cybersecurity.

Will I have any help if I work in rural areas or in “Spain emptied”?

No. The decree aims to facilitate the mobility of public employees to establish their residences in rural or less populated areas compared to the provincial or municipal capitals. In no case does it establish financial support for these changes of address or registration.

On the other hand, and according to the documentation presented by the Ministry, “it will be possible to articulate a teleworking modality with a provision of face-to-face services of at least 10% per month, expressly aimed at attending to special organizational circumstances, such as favoring the presence of the State Administration in the territory, in areas in demographic decline, or attending to the provision of services in geographic areas of difficult coverage “.

