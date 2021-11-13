Related news

Ana Garcia Obregon (65 years) has dedicated to his son Alex Lequio a hard and heartbreaking poem of Jose Luis Borges, titled Tell me, on his social network Instagram. He has done so on a set date: just 18 months after his death this Saturday. It is known that the actress and presenter pays tribute to her offspring constantly since that time. May 13, 2020 in which the young man passed away.

On this occasion, the last message from García Obregón reads like this: “Aless. Tell me, please, where you are not, where can I not be your absence, where can I try to live without remembering you and where to remember you without it HURTING me. PS: Someday I will ask for your permission to be born again. Someday … my son. “The artist ended her tough post with three hashtags: I love you more than my life, 18 months without you, Alessforever.

Ana García Obregón, little by little, is taking his life back. For now, he has returned to take the reins of his profession. Although she has lived a year and a half of great sadness due to the death of her son and his mother, the actress has found the strength to return to the routine and face new projects. Nevertheless, his pain has not diminished. This was demonstrated on his Instagram a few hours ago, exciting a large part of his followers.

“Last night we recorded the RTVE Christmas promo”, she began writing together with a series of snapshots, captured in Parque Warner and in which she is seen outlining a slight smile in the middle of a Christmas atmosphere. “I’ve become a roller coaster of emotions, from tears to the camera after a year and a half without being able to leave my house and without my son “, continued Ana, who for the occasion chose a total white style with elements very typical of the season.

Ana Obregón and Alessandro Lequio, along with their son Álex, in an image shared on Instagram.

The biologist made a harsh confession in reference to the Feast days that are yet to come. “I’ve been filming programs for a Christmas that excites me for weeks be with all of you even though I don’t celebrate it, because If there is one thing that is clear to me in this so-called life, it is that I will never celebrate it“, expressed Obregón and moved his followers. In addition to receiving the support of recognized national personalities such as Paloma Cuevas (49) or Monica Hoyos (44), he obtained the affection of his thousands of followers. “We are very proud of you”, “You are an example of strength” or “I admire you very much” are some of the comments that are read in his last post.

Although it is a very difficult moment, as Ana Obregón has shown on the networks tries to take refuge in the memory of those special beings who are now not by his side: your son, Alex Lequio, and his mother. “I know of two people who, seeing me work in that confetti rain, will be smiling,” he said.

Since they both lost their lives, Ana Obregón He has not stopped remembering them publicly through emotional messages. Especially Alex, who in the last year and a half has become the protagonist of his Instagram. In fact, just a day before showing part of his most recent work on the small screen, he paid tribute to the young businessman with a series of unpublished images that revealed some moments of a very special date: his first day of university.

