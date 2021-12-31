12/31/2021

On at 07:18 CET

Tamara morillo

They are only ten names of the hundreds that have disappeared throughout 2021. Ten of the thousands that remain absent since the count is taken: Jesús, María Dolores, Wangyu Chen, María, Ana Isabes, Stephanie and Leonardo, Manuela, Ignacio, Juan Manuel …

They disappeared, they left no trace. Their families search and wait. They only have one wish: to find them, to embrace them again.

Ana Isabel Picazo

She is 39 years old and her family has been looking for her since January 29, 2021. She disappeared in Tarazona de la Mancha (Albacete). A few days later, his car was found, in the vicinity of the Albacete train and bus station. The car was unlocked and the keys were in it. Inside was his cell phone, documentation, and a shopping bag full of food. It was ruled out that he had boarded any train or bus.

Juan Manuel Castillo placeholder image

He is 41 years old and his family has been looking for him since June 11. He disappeared in Ayamonte (Huelva). He measures 1.80 centimeters, and at the time of his disappearance he weighed 75 kilos. Short wavy brown hair. He is thin in complexion and has brown eyes.

Maria Dolores Martinez

She is 58 years old and her family has been looking for her since September 15. He disappeared in Utrera (Seville). Her husband went to the country, and she stayed home. When he arrived, María Dolores was not there. They searched the area and the nearest roads. They have not found answers.

Jesus Bengoa

He is 68 years old and his family has been looking for him since December 13. He disappeared in Vitoria. At noon he left the house, like every day, for a walk. He always traced the same route. They have not seen him again. The searches do not stop and they do not find his whereabouts.

Wangyu chen

She is 14 years old and her family has been looking for her since August 3. He disappeared in Malaga. He is 1.60 meters tall, has long black hair, the same color as his eyes. It is minor, so its disappearance is high risk, disturbing.

Stephanie and Leonardo Centeno

They are 5 and 6 years old. Their father has been looking for them since January 29. They disappeared in Estepona (Malaga). That day their mother picked them up from school and, since then, they have not seen any of the three again. After the man’s complaint, the parental abduction alert was activated.

Maria Chico Prieto

She is 76 years old and her family has been looking for her since August 7. He disappeared in A Torre da Enfesta (A Coruña) on the short journey that separates his home from the home of a niece. He suffered from Alzheimer’s. They have not seen her again.

Ignacio Palmero

He is 30 years old and his family has been looking for him since July 14. He disappeared in San Cristobal de la Laguna (Tenerife). His trail was lost in the Valle Guerra area. His mobile has been switched off since then. There have been no movements in his bank account either. He is 1.72 meters tall, has a stout complexion, has brown hair, although it is shaved, and brown eyes.

Manuela Barbosa

She is 66 years old and her family has been waiting for her since July 13 in Redondela (Pontevedra). He has health problems and needs medication. He was walking to his daughter’s house, but never came. It is not ruled out that, disoriented, she was able to take a means of transport because she was carrying money and documentation.

Maria Sierra Gonzalez

She is 72 years old and her family has been looking for her since August 1 in Gandía (Valencia). He has health problems and needs medication. Her family points to disorientation as the cause of the disappearance. After endless searches they have not been able to find it.