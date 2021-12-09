12/09/2021 at 19:50 CET

At Manchester United they are still looking for their future coach. Despite the recent arrival of Ralf Rangnick, the German is acting as interim and will not continue in charge next season, when he will become a kind of sporting director. So the casting to get to the bench of the red devils is still open.

The name dance hasn’t stopped since the march of Solskjaer and it doesn’t look like it’s going to end anytime soon. Now, the best positioned could be the Dutch Erik Ten Hag, current Ajax coach. The Netherlands coach assured that he feels fit to land in England: “I think I am ready for it. I would be delighted to accept that challenge. But I am not pursuing it. If it turns out that that step will never come, I will not say that my coaching career has failed. However, I think I have enough capacities to take it up.”

Ten Hag, the best positioned

Although for now, Ten Hag is the best positioned, nothing is closed and any other coach could arrive, at the moment, the names that sound the loudest are Mauricio Pochettino (PSG), Brendan rodgers (Leicester City) and himself Have hag (Ajax). So we will have to wait a few months to find out the option selected by the United board.

Manchester United are in a better moment since the arrival of Ralf Rangnick, The Red Devils have two consecutive league victories and it seems that the team is taking shape under the guidance of the German coach.