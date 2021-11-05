11/05/2021 at 08:51 CET

Teresa Dominguez

Came the day. Marisol Burón Flores, the mother of Marta Calvo, will present this Friday in the Congress of Deputies the Popular Legislative Initiative (ILP) with which you intend to add a new crime to Penal Code: that of hiding a corpse when the murderer seeks to minimize his responsibility criminal avoiding an autopsy that would reveal each and every one of the crimes committed on the victim. The objective with the inclusion of this new criminal type is that it be a crime with an autonomous entity – not a mere aggravating circumstance – punishable by penalties of between 6 and 10 years in prison.

Marisol Burón, during an interview in Valencia. | MIGUEL ANGEL MONTESINOS

The presentation of the ILP, which was already advanced by Levante-EMV in mid-September, takes place at two days after the second anniversary of the murder of Marta Calvo at the hands allegedly of Jorge Ignacio P. J., who in all this time has not wanted to collaborate effectively in the discovery of the body. On the contrary. The investigation carried out by the joint group formed by Homicide agents of the Valencia Civil Guard and the UCO has served to prove that the only version that the accused has given about the body – which dismembered it and threw it in nine different bags in three containers from Alzira and Silla – it was a lie. Eight months of searching in vain for the remains of the young woman in the Dos Aguas landfill certify the falsehood.

The presentation of the ILP, which will have to be supported by at least half a million citizens’ signatures collected within a maximum period of nine months, gives shape to a claim that Marta’s mother has been asking for since the beginning of the investigation. But, as the legal text that supports the ILP recalls and is endorsed by Marisol herself, “It is not just about my daughter, but about all the families that are suffering or have gone through what I am going through“, among others, that of Marta del Castillo, whose body continues to be recovered almost 13 years later.

Half a million signatures

Marisol Burón, along with part of her family and the emergency psychologist Mariano Navarro, It is also the driving force behind the platform that, under the name ‘Por Marta Calvo. Where are my rights? ‘, will channel the process of collecting signatures, which will have two channels, the face-to-face and the telematic one, and which will be launched as soon as the Congress analyzes the request that is presented in the hemicycle at 5:00 p.m. this Friday and gives the green light to the project once it verifies that it meets all the requirements required by law for this legislative assumption.

The promoter commission of the ILP plans to carry out this collection of face-to-face signatures by going out on dates and events with a high influx of people to reach the largest number of citizens possible, and it can also be subscribed through a digital signature with access to the platform from all social networks.

In 2018 there was already an attempt to create the criminal type of concealment of a corpse after a murder, which in that case promoted the Popular Party as a proposition not of law and that did not prosper.

The Platform By Marta Calvo. Where are my rights? was born outside of any political party or current and seeks only the participation of the citizenry in its quest to «safeguard the rights of the victims of murderers who, like my daughter’s, increase the pain of the families by hiding what they have done with the body simply to seek a procedural benefit and avoid a greater sentence, “concludes Marisol Burón.