

August 2021 has been the month with the most murders of women in Mexico since there is a record.

Photo: Anete Lusina / Pexels

Mexico adds 3,462 women murdered from January to November 2021, an average of 10.36 per day, according to figures updated this Sunday by the Executive Secretariat of the National Public Security System (SESNSP).

Of the total number of murdered Mexican women, 2,540 were victims of intentional homicide while 922 suffered a femicide, as classified in Mexico is the murder of a woman for reasons of gender or sexist violence.

The total number of victims is just 0.32% lower than that of the same period of 2020, when 3,473 women were killed in Mexico, according to the SESNSP registry. But femicides have risen 3.25% in 2021 compared to the first 11 months of last year, when 893 were reported.

Meanwhile, in the same period, intentional homicides of women have fallen by 1.55% year-on-year compared to the period from January to November 2020, when there were 2,580.

Even so, SESNSP data showed that August 2021 has been the month with the most murders of women in Mexico since there is a record, with 271 women victims of intentional homicide and 111 who died from femicide, the highest figures for both crimes.

Mexico has recorded the most violent years in its history in the first two years of the mandate of Andrés Manuel López Obrador, with 34,690 murder victims in 2019 and 34,558 in 2020.

The Government of Mexico reported last week that the country accumulates 30,693 intentional homicides so far in 2021, a year-on-year reduction of 3.8%. Despite this, the Ministry of Security and Citizen Protection (SSPC) has recognized a 15.5% year-on-year increase in the incidence of family violence.

The entities of the country that accumulate the most victims of femicide so far in 2021 are the State of Mexico (132), Jalisco (66), Veracruz (66), Mexico City (64) and Nuevo León (57). And the municipalities with the highest incidence are Ciudad Juárez (16), Culiacán (16), San Pedro Tlaquepaque (14), Tlajomulco (13) and the Gustavo A. Madero mayor of Mexico City (12).

The SESNSP also reported 57,194 women victims of intentional injuries, almost the same number as all of 2020, when there were 57,495 in the entire year. It also pointed to 19,484 women victims of rape, an interannual increase of 27.9% compared to the period from January to November 2020, when there were 15,238.

While there were 471 women victims of human trafficking in the first 11 months of 2021, which already exceeds the 454 registered in all of 2020. There were, however, fewer kidnappings: 181 women suffered a kidnapping, compared to 224 in all 2020.

With information from DW.

Also read:

The 10 most dangerous countries in the world in 2021

Authorities are looking for two teens in New Mexico for the murder of a former prison officer

· One-month-old baby dies in Coahuila after brutal beating by his father