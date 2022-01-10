01/10/2022

On at 19:05 CET

RV

The sixth section of the Provincial Court of A Coruña, based in Santiago, has sentenced a 37-year-old man to ten years in prison who paid around 50 euros to a 14-year-old girl for having sex with her, an encounter that took place on a beach in Vilagarcía de Arousa. The court has considered him the author of a consummate crime of sexual abuse of a minor under 16, consisting of vaginal carnal access, and another of corruption of minors. In addition to the prison sentence, he has been imposed seven years of probation and disqualification, for five years, from exercising any profession or trade that involves regular and direct contact with minors, as well as the prohibition of approaching and communicating with the victim during 18 years.

The court considers it proven that the accused met the victim on a street in Santiago and invited her to get into his vehicle, a moment that he took the opportunity to exchange their phone numbers with the intention of having sexual encounters with her. That same afternoon, according to the sentence, the minor sent a photo of a sheet with a price list for sexual services in which he stated his name, his age -14 years old-, his telephone number and a brief physical description.

The magistrates emphasize that, despite the fact that the convicted person knew the girl’s age, he stayed with her to have sexual relations, for which they traveled to a beach in Vilagarcía de Arousa in the investigated vehicle. The court considers that “it is not credible & rdquor; the version of the accused, who maintained that he did not know that the minor was 14 years old. “It has become clear that the accused had knowledge of the minor’s age and of her vulnerability and of her psychological problems & rdquor;, emphasize the judges, who indicate that, since it is a minor under 16 years of age, “a possible consent to maintain this type of relationship is irrelevant, since below that legally established limit, the minor is considered to have a will lacking the necessary training to be considered free and, Although it agrees or is condescending to the sexual act, it does not determine, in any way, the lawfulness of this& rdquor ;.