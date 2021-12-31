Twitter users were not fans of Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel’s clock management at the end of the Music City Bowl

If you wanted excitement, the 2021 Music City Bowl had you covered. The Tennessee Volunteers trailed the Purdue Boilermakers 38-31 late in the fourth quarter, but managed to tie things up at 45 points apiece. But, the Vols had a chance to potentially kick a walk-off, game-winning field goal.

Head coach Josh Heupel had some questionable clock management on the final drive of regulation, which saw him call deep pass plays. Tennessee’s 56-yard field goal attempt flew wide right, sending the game to overtime.

Heupel’s strategy had many Twitter users scratching their heads.

Josh Heupel gonna take those timeouts with him into 2022 apparently. – Pat Forde (@ByPatForde) December 31, 2021

If Tennessee loses this game it’s 100% on Josh Heupel being a horrible coach. Who calls 40 yard pass plays when you need 7 yards to kick a field goal? – Jordan R. Hoehler (@ Jordan_Hoehler7) December 31, 2021

Josh Heupel with possibly the worst clock / game management I’ve ever seen – fake mike woodson (@MikeWoodsonFake) December 31, 2021

I’ll give you this: a Josh Heupel coached football game is rarely boring – jeremy taché (@jeremytache) December 31, 2021

Josh Heupel went to the Anthony Grant School of timeouts. – яв нисэх (@ JB_SNKRS1) December 31, 2021

Josh Heupel with the horrible play calling down the stretch here. Even if they make this FG, he made it so much harder for his FG kicker. #MusicCityBowl – Joshua Rugger (@ Rugs921) December 31, 2021

That bowl game doesn’t matter in the long run, but two things… 1. Josh Heupel has to get better at clock management if he wants to be a serious football coach. 2. Tennessee is still cursed. I liked the state of UT athletics 23 hours ago a lot better. – ZehDuck (@ZehDuck) December 31, 2021

Tennessee loses Music City Bowl to Purdue in overtime

Tennessee did get the first possession in overtime, and it ended in controversial fashion. Jaylen Wright ran the ball on fourth-and-goal at the one yard line and looked to be stopped just short. However, Wright reached the ball over the goal-line for an apparent touchdown. Instead, officials blew the whistle early, ruled Wright short of the end zone, and the play could not be overturned.

Purdue ended things quickly. On their fourth-play, Mitchell Fineran hit a 39-yard field goal to give the Boilermakers the 48-45 victory.

It was a brutal end of the Music City Bowl for Tennessee.

For more NCAA football news, analysis, opinion and unique coverage by FanSided, including Heisman Trophy and College Football Playoff rankings, be sure to bookmark these pages.