The Tennessee football team will be wearing “dark mode” uniforms Saturday vs. South Carolina.

In a clash of 3-2 SEC teams, the Tennessee football team will be rocking its “dark mode” uniforms on Saturday afternoon vs. the South Carolina Gamecocks.

Tennessee typically wears orange and white during Vols home games, but it is always cool when a team can wear sweet alternate jerseys like this. Given the rich history of the program, these new threads are not landing well with everyone up on Rocky Top. However, there are those who like seeing the team mix it up a bit with their uniforms. A win here gets the victor to 4-2 on the year.

Here is what the Tennessee football players will be wearing for a noon kickoff at Neyland Stadium.

Tennessee football fans react to new dark mode uniforms

From the positive side of things, these uniforms do look pretty awesome. Some traditionalists feel these jerseys are easy on the eyes and can help first-year head coach Josh Heupel in recruitment. Others think it is a good idea for Tennessee to wear these uniforms in a very winnable game. There was no chance they would rock them if major rivals like Alabama or Georgia came to town.

Smart to do these kind of gimmicks against bad teams so people can’t make fun of you when it doesn’t help against a good team. – Ben Hollingsworth (@BenRollTide) October 6, 2021

I’m an old traditionalist but these are awesome. And if it helps us any at all in recruiting let’s ride! – John Bowman (@ 23volunteerfan) October 6, 2021

On the negative side of things, some fans remain steadfast that Tennessee must wear orange and white for all Vols home games. Others feel that . department wasted these cool uniforms on what will be a noon game between two rebuilding SEC programs. Then again, it would not be a good look for Tennessee to drop a late-afternoon game to a better team wearing these.

UT is orange and white. If Alabama doesn’t need the gimmick alternate uniforms for recruiting and winning, then neither should UT. – Bubba from Seymour (@BubbaSeymourTN) October 6, 2021

Why waste these on a noon kick? Save them for Ole Miss – ZehDuck (@ZehDuck) October 6, 2021

Overall, these new alternate uniforms Tennessee will be wearing were met with mixed reviews.

Should the Vols get past the Gamecocks, maybe the jerseys become a new tradition in the rivalry?

