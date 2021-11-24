Teófimo López (16-0, 12 KO) takes the capital of the world in one of his most special weekends. Usually the days after Thanksgiving boxing is calm, but not in 2021. The unified lightweight champion takes the floor and does so in a very strange fight that should already have been played. It was scheduled for June and after a lot of talking and telling it will be this Saturday (DAZN).

The 24-year-old American of Honduran origin (he also has Spanish roots), beat Vasyl Lomachenko last October. The young man broke all forecasts and established himself as one of the best of the moment. It was a fight and he had to show it in the following. Many things were discussed, but the IBF led the way first. That body was of which López was champion, so the first mandatory was his. The body ordered a match against George Kambosos (19-0, 10 KO). The lawsuit went up for auction and was won by Triller, promoter of Mike Tyson. They were both going to have their biggest payday … but everything went wrong. First the duel was going to be in June, but Teofimo contracted covid. It went to August, a very hasty date because the fighter had not recovered. October seemed like the scheduled date and the dance began. Triller and Teofimo spent the duel from October 5 to 4 and when there were a few days left they wanted to move it to 16. Kambosos refused and the IBF spoke: Triller lost the money advanced (they say they lost 1.5 million) and Matchroom, second in the auction, took over the rights. The English did not hesitate. They spoke with the parties and booked Madison Square Garden for this Saturday.

Much controversy was thus settled, because Teofimo and his father enjoy at the microphone and sometimes they talk too much. Kambosos also heated up the fight with several statements. There are pending accounts between the two. López has a job. In addition to his rival he will have to prove again. A year is a long time in boxing and it should be enjoyable so as not to be forgotten by the average fan. Malvaroucha pressure for the young man: like, demonstrate and make his first defense as undisputed. Almost nothing. That mental plane may or may not be decisive. On paper the advantage seems to be for the champion. The sports performance is undeniable and Kambosos does not have, by any means, the background of his rival. He’s a good fighter, but he has to prove it on a big date. Therefore, the extra sporty thing brings more morbid than the sporty thing. If Teofimo is at his level, he shouldn’t have a problem … but there are many unfinished business for him at the Garden.