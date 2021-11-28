Teófimo López and his father have made enemies in the last year. After the boxer’s victory over Lomachenko in October 2020, both began to talk more than necessary. The last delays of his first defense, before George Kambosos, made them exceed some limits (Teofimo Sr. beat himself up against the Australian’s father during public training sessions). All that climate that they generated caused López to go out to the Madison Square Garden Theater after revolutions. He thought he was going to go out, knock out, get paid and go home … and he was wrong. The cabals caused frustration when the plans were not fulfilled and that made the boxer show the seams. López was left, by split decision (115-111, 113-114 115-112), the WBA, IBF and WBO crowns (The WBC Franchise cannot be exhibited, although the Australian ended up wearing it) of the lightweight. Deserved.

Teofimo came out with everything for the KO. Kambosos from the first moment knew how to temporize. He held the push and at the end of the first round he hit the table.. With a crochet he sat the champion. “Calm down”, asked López Sr. on the corner of his son. He did not have it and in the second round the same thing happened. He was too excited and when the Australian stood to cross blows … there was a lot of danger. From the fourth round Teofimo slowed down a bit, but in the corner beyond the testiculin there was no plan b. This lack of ideas benefited the applicant, who was very clear about his plan.

Kambosos moved to perfection and took advantage of when López entered to connect very clear hands. Some came to him, but he was better. Tactically he was giving him a review and the central rounds were for the Australian. He tied the fight based on intelligence, measure and precision. In the eighth, which had won, he began to cross, perhaps due to fatigue (López worked well below), and that was where Teofimo’s options were seen. With 41% success, the champion had to try to connect and that his punch was decisive. In the ninth, the one from Brooklyn struck again with forcefulness and the Australian felt the power. There were nine minutes left for the lawsuit to be decided.

The combat had turned clearly and the KO for the champion began to win integers. That route intensified in the tenth. With two rights, López sent the Australian to the ground. There was a world left and many blows came to him, but he resisted. Great resistance from Kambosos, who saw how all the work he had done could escape him. It was all a mirage. The harshness of the lawsuit took its toll on both. Kambosos managed to get the second wind and take the championship rounds to win. It had been better and he deserved it. While celebrating it, Teofimo won the whistle of his own audience. “I have won ten rounds,” he snapped at the new champion, who demanded respect.. Another one for the account of López, who had to lower his head and leave. It was worse and now he has to work in silence. It will do you good.