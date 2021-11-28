

Teófimo López (right), mistreated and frustrated, did not accept George Kambosos’s congratulations.

Photo: Al Bello / .

Teofimo López was defeated with authority in his own home by Australian George Kambosos Jr., who dethroned him as the lightweight champion with a split decision Saturday in New York. But the Honduran fighter from Brooklyn said at the end of the fight that he won.

The words of Teofimo López, who lost undefeated in the possible fight of the year, were so unfortunate that even the audience at the Madison Square Garden theater was surprised to hear and some booed him.

Kambosos Jr., after his brilliant performance, was telling López that he respected him and that he was a great champion, but then the New Yorker, very frustrated by the loss and by a series of events leading up to the fight, changed the narrative to affirm with microphone in hand: “He is a great fighter, but I won today, everyone knows it, the referee raised my hand, I won”.

And he added with a very battered face: “I’m not a bad loser. I take my victories and I can take my losses. At the end of the day I am a true champion. I came here, I did what I had to do… I don’t care what other people say ”.

When the DAZN interviewer asked Lopez if he thought he had won the fight tightly, the 24-year-old he was outraged when he said he had won 10 of the 12 rounds.

At this, Kambosos told him right there in his face: “You are delusional.”

Teofimo López also expressed frustration at continuing to fight at 135 pounds and said he has been “squeezed for two years” at that weight, making his intention to jump division imminent. He did not immediately detail who are those who have allegedly squeezed it.

Thank you all for the love and support tonight. I’m grateful for you all and I know God has his plans set for me. They can punch me high, kick me low. It’s going to take more than that to break my soul! God bless everyone and Happy Holidays. See you all back in the ring in 2022🤍 pic.twitter.com/Oe5CtG7K3x – Teofimo Lopez (@TeofimoLopez) November 28, 2021

“This is not the end of Teófimo López,” he warned.

As for the new undisputed lightweight champion, Kambosos, he spoke about his enormous confidence and revealed inspiration in Muhammad Ali, specifically when the greatest of all time beat Joe Frazier with a great blow.