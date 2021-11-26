Darío Pérez

Many months after they did not agree to organize the fight, almost as many also after that auction that Triller won in a surprise way, with bickering, mutual accusations, too many tentative dates and suspensions, a positive in covid, the A threat to contest the fight in Australia and the cancellation of the rights to the entertainment promoter and the subsequent litigation, they are finally going to lock themselves in a ring Teofimo Lopez (16-0, 12 KO) and George Kambosos Jr (19-0, 10 KO).

The New Yorker of Hispanic descent has had a prodigious career, culminating for the moment with his triumph over a year ago against Vasyl Lomachenko; From that duel, the belts are at stake tomorrow at the Madison Square Garden Theater in New York. People hardly remember that fight in which, strangely, the Ukrainian gave up attacking in his first half, nor the tremendous knockout that is López, who has Richard Commey, Edis Tatli or Diego Magdaleno. Some bravado of the boxer in recent months sound more familiar to us, nothing comparable with his namesake father, a kind of Attila by whose path everything is devastated.

Holder of the IBF, WBA and WBO lightweight titles, López is more than a favorite against the Australian Kambosos, who we see too undervalued by many sectors of the Anglo-Saxon analysts. He’s a strong, steady, high-paced fighter not lacking in power, even without coming close to how devastating the champion is when inspired. His latest wins against Mickey Bey and Lee Selby, both on the road and scarcer than his performance deserved, should put Teofimo López on notice that he is not fighting a nobody.

As a semi-fund, another good world championship, quite uncertain due to the similarity of the record and trajectory of the contenders. IBF super featherweight awaits South African Azinga Fuzile (15-1, 9 KO) and the Japanese Kenichi Ogawa (25-1-1, 18 KO), two high-level boxers, despite not having the names of others of their weight. The title is vacant since the draw between Rakhimov and JoJo Diaz. Ogawa has already played and won this belt by split decision from Tevin Farmer, but was deprived of the belt by doping, while Fuzile, left-handed and much younger, is facing his great opportunity as a fighter.

In addition, at the gala we will be able to see interesting names such as featherweight Raymond Ford (9-0-1, 5 KO), or the Chinese heavyweight Zhilei Zhang (22-0-1, 17 KO) in relatively tough fights, to see if 2022 can be a year where they emerge and reach the highest level matches.

The gala can be seen at dawn from Saturday to Sunday in Spain on DAZN, starting at 2 in the morning.