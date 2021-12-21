12/21/2021

On at 23:58 CET

Marc André Ter Stegen is the fifth goalkeeper in the history of Barça to reach 300 official matches. The German added his third centenary against Sevilla at the helm of the Barça goal, in a match in which he coincidentally conceded his 300th goal since arriving at the Camp Nou.

Ter Stegen thus becomes the fifth goalkeeper with the most games, only behind Sadurní with 331, Ramallets with 387, Zubizarreta with 410 and Victor Valdés, who with 535 matches, is the goalkeeper with the most official matches of the club’s history.

The German conceded the 19th goal of the season in LaLiga at Sánchez Pizjuán. Ter Stegen is not going through his best moment, and although Xavi has already made it clear that he is untouchable, doubts about the goalkeeper are increasing. 25 saves has managed to harvest only the goalkeeper in the 18 games played so far.Barça recovers the goal with corners

Not everything is bad news in ‘Can Barça’, and it is that little by little the recovery of the team is leaving better sensations, in addition to adding points. One of the keys to this recovery is being the corner kicks, an aspect in which historically the team had not excelled.

In Seville, Barça added the second consecutive game scoring a goal after a corner kick, with a center from Ousmanne Dembélé. Against Elche, Jutglà was in charge of opening the can with a header, while at Sánchez Pizjuán, Araujo was in charge of finishing off the Frenchman’s center.