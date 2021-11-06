11/06/2021 at 18:25 CET

The striker of Celta de Vigo, Iago Aspas, he scored the first and third goals for the celestial team in the exciting draw against FC Barcelona on the 13th day of LaLiga. In what is one of his worst scoring seasons, the attacker beat Ter Stegen up to two times and confirms that he is one of his favorite victims: with eight goals, he is the player who has scored the most times against the German both in LaLiga and in the rest of the competitions.

The Galician, who adds five goals in the first 13 days of the domestic competition, is at the top of the ranking of players who have beaten the FC Barcelona goalkeeper the most times. With eight goals, he is among the highest scorers in LaLiga ahead of Maxi Gómez (5) and Aritz Aduriz (6) among all competitions. The one from Moaña rescued a point with a great hit from the balcony of the area and unleashed the madness in Balaídos after tracing a 0-3.

7 – @ aspas10 🇪🇸 is, with seven goals (the seven in @laliga), the player who has scored the most goals for Marc André ter Stegen 🇩🇪 in the competition (two more than Maxi Gómez) and in all competitions ( one more than Aduriz). Nightmare @ RCCelta #RCCelta pic.twitter.com/xajXOOCNam – OptaJose (@OptaJose) November 6, 2021

The former Liverpool or Sevilla player is one of the greatest institutions in Celta de Vigo and the top scorer in the club’s history: in two different stages, the striker has so far signed a total of 169 goals out of a total of 393 encounters. He is also the second player who has worn the blue elastic the most times, just behind the current team captain, right-winger Hugo Mallo, with 409 games.

Barcelona succumbs in Balaídos

Sergi Barjuan’s team was surprised by a great second half of the Vigo team and ended up giving up the tie on the horn: a great goal by Iago Aspas in the 95th minute. With this draw, Barcelona adds their fourth consecutive game without winning in LaLiga and confirms their crisis: it remains in ninth position with 17 points, the same as RCD Espanyol, the rival it will face on the next day.

In the last match before the third national team break and the arrival of Xavi Hernández was marked by bad news: the team gave up two points in the final stage and saw how Ansu Fati and Eric Garcia suffered physical problems of various kinds. Without club football until the following weekend, Barcelona begins a new stage with a change on the bench.