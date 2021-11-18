LAS VEGAS (November 17, 2021) – Terence “Bud” Crawford and “Showtime” Shawn Porter didn’t need to yell and yell to get attention. With fight day three days away, it was all business for both fighters. Longtime acquaintances met in the ranks of amateur boxing in the late 2000s. At the time, Porter was outperforming Crawford by more than 30 pounds. More than a decade later, the welterweight stars are finally crossing paths.

Crawford (37-0, 28 KOs), the pound-for-pound great, will make the fifth defense of his WBO welterweight title against Porter (31-3-1, 17 KOs) on Saturday, November 20 at the Michelob ULTRA. Arena at Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas.

Crawford-Porter will be a Top Rank PPV exclusively on ESPN + in the United States at 9 pm ET / 6 pm PT.

Here’s what Crawford and Porter had to say during Wednesday’s press conference:

Terence crawford

“I respect everything Shawn Porter does. Shawn is athletic, he can box, he can punch, he can move in the ring, he can take shortcuts and he can take angles. I’m not going to sit here and say I don’t. I respect everything you do. I’m just going to say that I do a lot better than Shawn. I’ll show it to you on Saturday.

“Once we signed the contract, the switch was already activated and I can’t wait to get in the ring on Saturday to show my talent and look good doing it. Until then, right now I’m just chilling, playing Call of Duty in the bedroom by myself all day. I’ve been in the room all day isolating myself ”.

Shawn porter

“I don’t think there is much I can tell Bud that is going to change the way he thinks about himself and the outcome of this fight. He can’t look at me and say, ‘I’m going to beat your ass’ and I’m going to believe that, and he knows it, and he won’t dare to do it. I could say exactly the same thing he said, and I believe it.

“Terence, you know better than me that you have matured. I feel like people see your personality and character right now more than they’ve ever seen, but I feel like I’m still right in saying that when the bad tweet or Instagram post goes up, you can get mad.

“There are people you can reach and there are people you cannot reach. I’m one of those people you can’t reach, and I have a feeling that you can get to him faster on the mic than you can in the ring. In the ring, he is solid, but there may be something posted or said that could affect him {during} the fight.

“I am relaxing, I am drinking water and waiting for my moment. I’m a showtime fighter, and I can’t wait for showtime on ESPN + PPV. I am a very balanced type of person. I like things to be easy, and fight week is always easy for me. “

Saturday, November 20, 2021

ESPN + PPV, 9 pm ET / 6 pm PT

Terence Crawford vs. Shawn Porter, 12 rounds, WBO Welterweight Title

Dodge Falcao vs. Patrice Volny, 12 rounds, IBF Middleweight Eliminator

Janibek Alimkhanuly vs. Hassan N’Dam, 10 rounds, WBC Continental Americas and WBO Global Middleweight Titles

Raymond Muratalla vs. Elias Araujo, 8 rounds, Lightweight

ESPN2 & ESPN +, 7 pm ET / 4 pm PT

Isaac Dogboe vs. Christopher Diaz, 10 rounds, NABF Featherweight Title

Adam Lopez vs. Adan Ochoa, 8 rounds, Featherweight

ESPN APP, 6 pm ET / 3 pm PT

Karlos Balderas vs. Fidel Cervantes, 6 rounds, Jr. Lightweight

Tiger Johnson vs. Antonius Grable, 4 rounds, Welterweight