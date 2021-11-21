Darío Pérez

@ Ringsider2020

One of the matches of the year awaited us last morning at the Mandalay Bay Resort & Casino in Las Vegas, United States. In it, Terence Crawford once again demonstrated, in his most complicated challenge, that we must not forget him despite his little activity, and that he should always be present in the discussions about who is the best boxer of all weights.

Porter had a good starting gun, showing the expected aggressiveness and looking to penetrate the guard of a Crawford who started the fight right-handed. The aspirant was not very effective, despite all his efforts to connect the undefeated champion, who selected his attacks much more and made patience and study of the rival two of his best weapons. Very little by little, the one from Omaha was increasing the intensity and began to balance the impacts, balancing the cards, in our opinion, consuming the first third of what was stipulated as combat time; By then, Shawn Porter already had a rather ugly cut on his eyelid after accidental impact, although well worked around the corner so that it did not pose a serious problem.

It was not being an aesthetically striking fight, with a lot of shoving aside from the continued abuse of the grip and the clinch.

For the theoretical half of the thirty-six minutes, the actions of the unbeaten Crawford were already imposing more and more forcefully on a Porter who already saw how impossible it was to hit the world champion with some frequency, despite his efforts not exempt from remarkable quality. But Bud is a master of defense, one of the best in the world, and had already stabilized his usual left-handed guard and, as if that were not enough, he was increasingly unleashing in offensive combinations. However, there was a bleeding, not very heavy, in an area to worry, the ear.

As of the eighth round, Porter did show quite evident symptoms of fatigue, as if his gloves had weighed down and he could not move with the same grace as before.

Psychologically, seeing your attacks turn out to be in vain must also frustrate anyone, even one of the best, like the one in Ohio. The difference grew with each round, with each minute, with each cast. In the tenth, Crawford hit the table from the start, and it was that he sent Porter to the canvas with a blow with hardly any travel a few seconds after the start; the challenger got to his feet without apparent serious damage, but made the mistake of going for a hot revenge, which is not a good idea with a deadly counterattack. A new combination of Crawford responded on offense, again sending Porter to the canvas. When he was getting up with signs of frustration and fatigue in equal parts, his father waved the towel and went to the corner with the request to end the fight, something that Celestino Ruiz satisfied.

The cards went 87-84, 86-85 and 86-85 until the elapsed nine rounds, all in favor of the final winner. Now, Crawford is a free agent after this latest Top Rank fight, and he will own his destiny. He could sign with PBC to fully unify welterweight, since Al Haymon’s men control Errol Spence and Yordenís Ugás, the other champions, as well as names like Danny García, Abel Ramos or Jaron Ennis. Sticking with Bob Arum might not be a bad idea if he is guaranteed a mega match against Josh Taylor, once he fought Jack Catterall and moved up to the welterweight after abandoning his unified super lightweight titles. Or, what could give him better returns, go fight to fight without closing doors and work with whoever better sports and economic performance could offer him, since other names like Vergil Ortiz are on everyone’s mind. Be that as it may, at 34 years old and after the best victory of his sports career, he needs to make the most of his best years, those that remain, and get in the ring with anyone to strengthen his legacy in boxing history. For now, being the first to knock out a great fighter like Shawn Porter is no small feat.

In the preliminary fights, a very close victory for Esquiva Falcao (29-0, 20) against Patrice Volny (16-1, 10 KO). The fight had to be stopped by a tremendous accidental header from the Canadian to the Brazilian, which went to the cards; these gave a split decision victory to the new IBF world middleweight contender, 58-56, 56-58 and 58-57. Also in this category, a resounding victory for Zhanibek Alimkhanuly (11-0, 7 KO) against Hassan N’Dam (38-6, 21 KO) in the eighth round. Far superior was the Kazakh, who dropped N’Dam in the third set with a tremendous uppercut and another curved blow, although the latter endured several more rounds with great bravery and ability to snap. Lastly, Isaac Dogboe (23-2, 15 KO) scored the victory and a featherweight zone title against Christopher Diaz (26-4, 16 KO) for his better boxing and faster action; It was a majority decision, scoring the experiences 95-95, 97-93 and 96-94.