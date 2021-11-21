The American Terence Crawford retained his WBO title on Saturday in Las Vegas by defeating compatriot Shawn Porter by technical knockout, who announced his retirement after the fight.

“I was prepared to announce my retirement tonight, whether I won, lost or tied“Porter, former IBF and WBC welterweight world champion (31 wins, 17 by KO, 4 losses and 1 career draw) said at a news conference.

Having already defended his title four times, the last one in November 2020 beating Kell Brook, Terence Crawford faced a fighter of his caliber, Porter, for the first time, and both fighters lived up to expectations.

The fight was stopped in the 10th round by Porter’s team after it fell twice.

Throughout the evenly contested bout, both Crawford and Porter, both 34, they were mobile, active and dynamic in the ring.

Both suffered cuts to their eyebrows from accidental blows to the head, but this did not prevent them from continuing while the bleeding was controlled.

However, Porter’s falls in the 10th round caused his father and coach, Kenny, to stop the fight, much to the dismay of his son and the joy of ‘Bud’.

“He didn’t prepare the way I wanted him to prepare,” Kenny Porter said of his son. “It’s like fighting this guy blindfolded when you’re so outgunned“.

“I wasn’t expecting it but I get it. (Crawford) was attacking me cleanly and my timing wasn’t very good,” Shawn Porter reacted.

He even made a mocking tweet against Porter:"If I was Shawn, I wouldn't pay my father".

Though he didn’t dominate, as usual, throughout the match, Crawford was more precise and in control, laughing when Porter threw his best hooks.

“Today I have been the best“Said the winner after the match.” I had him surrounded in the first round. I realized that I had him at a distance and that he had to take risks to get to me. (…) He was trying to push me back, but I used my angles to push him back as well. “

Above all, he proved to be a better spiker, sending Porter to the canvas, and while Porter looked like he could go on, he was still badly hurt. He suffered his fourth loss, the first by KO, in 36 bouts (31 wins, 1 draw).

It was the ninth consecutive victory by knockout for Crawford (38 fights, 38 victories), who had won the WBO title in June 2018 after beating Jeff Horn by technical knockout.

The Omaha, Nebraska, native was in his sixth welterweight bout, having previously fought at lightweight and super lightweight.

You may soon have the opportunity to compete against other welterweight champions, the American Errol Spence Jr. or the Cuban Yordenis Ugas (WBA).