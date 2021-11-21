Terence Crawford pulled ahead of welterweight division rival Errol Spence Jr. after he stopped Shawn Porter in round 10 via TKO.

On Saturday, Nov. 20, WBO welterweight boxing champion Terence Crawford made a statement against former two-time champion Shawn Porter. It was a close fight until round 10 when Crawford closed the show.

Crawford (38-0, 29 KOs) has been the WBO champion since 2019 and has looked stellar. The only knock on him is that he hasn’t fought elite competition. Crawford is a Top Rank fighter, while many of the top welterweights are aligned with PBC.

The two sides came together to put on Crawford vs. Porter, but it looked like a measuring stick for future bouts. PBC didn’t rush to put in Errol Spence Jr. with Crawford. Crawford showed why against Porter.

Porter (31-4-1, 17 KOs) has been a world champion, but he lost to Spence in 2019 via split decision. He’s a tough fighter that always gives a good fight, but Crawford figured him out.

Porter was aggressive in the early going and found success but faced adversity when he was badly cut over the left eye from a headbutt. However, Crawford was also cut from a headbutt inside of his right eye in round 6.

Terence Crawford proved that he’s the best welterweight boxer in the world with his round 10 TKO victory over Shawn Porter

As the rounds progressed, the action went back and forth, but Crawford’s timing began to overtake Porter in round 9.

By round 10, Crawford raised the bar. He dropped Porter with a short left uppercut. Porter got back up, but Crawford put him down again with a right hook followed by a left hand.

Porter pounded the canvas out of frustration, and he was enraged when his father and trainer, Kenny Porter, stopped the fight. It took a bit of time for the crowd to figure what was going on, but it became apparent that the contest was over.

Porter could have continued, but his father said that he was talking too many punches. He also criticized his son’s preparation during the post-fight interviews.

Crawford’s name moves to the top of the welterweight division with a bullet. People should clamor for a Crawford vs. Spence bout but expect Top Rank to shell out the money on a new contract for Crawford’s services.

Undisputed super lightweight champion Josh Taylor was very present during fight week. Top Rank likely wants to stage a megafight between Crawford and Taylor. That would be a fantastic fight, but Crawford would be the favorite after his performance against Porter.