(Courtesy photo: Mikey Williams / Top Rank .)

Last night we saw what has long been expected, seeing Terence Crawford fight a recognized welterweight name to show if he really fits in this division and I must say he passed the exam with good marks. At first you could see that work happened and it was no wonder, since Shawn Porter was always a tough man, but as the rounds passed, the Omaha Nebraska native dominated as expected, knocking down his rival twice and causing the match to be stopped.

Does he deserve to climb to # 1 in the pound x pound spot? NO, we have to see what happens from now on because if you can’t keep fighting with important figures and keep adding irrelevant names to your resume as you have done lately, this would make it difficult for you to occupy better positions on the list, but there is hope that This changes as Crawford announced that his contract with Top Rank expired by declaring himself a free agent. He said that if Bob Arum, president of the company, could not assure him the fight with Errol Spence when he was with him, he would be less able to be without him, so he warned that he will continue with his career.

It seems like a good decision to me given that what we saw in recent years was not very encouraging and Father Time is increasingly against the fighter who is already around 32 years old, so he should make the most of what he has left in him. boxing. If I could contract with Al Haymon, who runs the careers of most of the best fighters in the welterweight division, it would make things easier by allowing us to see the fights we want, above all, the expected mega-fight with Errol Spence to determine the supremacy of the division. .

But one thing is what the fan wants and another that is given to him, since let’s not forget that this is a business and if Terence decides to deal with the Premier Championship Boxing mogul does not reach a beneficial agreement for him, he will simply look for other directions. that can make it more difficult to carry out the long-awaited battles that we want so much.

Let’s hope that now as the owner of his career he makes good decisions and does not happen to him like Mickey Garcia, whose rising star ceased to shine when he made huge mistakes that sent his once prominent career over the edge.

Side note and for those who have not heard, last night’s fight was the last for Shawn Porter, who announced his retirement at 34 years old, revealing that such a decision had been contemplated since his loss to Errol Spence. We wish him the best of luck in whatever he sets out to do.