12/21/2021 at 20:00 CET

She is the best Paralympic athlete in history. Teresa Perales deservedly received the Extraordinary Values ​​Award, in recognition of a human and sporting career that is an example for all.

This award is a great culmination to 2022 in which not only did her record of Paralympic medals increase to 27 – she is the athlete with the most medals of all time – but she was also distinguished with the Princess of Asturias Award for Sports.

Teresa Perales’ life changed completely before she turned 20. At 15 she had to overcome the death of her father and at 19 she suffered a neuropathy that affected the mobility of her legs, which left her in a wheelchair.

Two hard blows in just four years. But far from sinking, the Aragonese saw before her the other side of life, the one faced with a smile on her lips like the one she usually wears, wanting to live in the present. And swimming was one of the keys to that.

Teresa began to feel good in the water and accepted the challenge to compete. Since then, his spirit of improvement has led him to achieve great feats in the pool, with World titles, records and Paralympic glory forever.

‘The force of a dream’ is the title of the second book he has written. They are five words that summarize a life lesson and also the impulse to practice sports in people who are in the same situation. Teresa Perales has never given up and has faced all the challenges that have been raised, not only in sports but also in labor and public management, even becoming a deputy in the Cortes of Aragon. Overcoming, sacrifice and values.