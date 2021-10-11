Few clubs can boast of having almost a century of history and combining tradition and modernity in their journey. The Terramar Golf Club, whose first nine holes were designed by the legendary Tom simpson, protagonist of the so-called golden age of golf course architecture, hosts the fourth edition of the Estrella Damm Ladies Open presented by Catalunya embellished by the latest renovation carried out by the reputed Martin Ebert, but also hardened by changes that reinforce his already remarkable personality. The players of Ladies European Tour, Therefore, they face a very different journey from the one they encountered in previous years, and this week they face a new challenge.

The field, which has evolved significantly since its creation thanks to the intervention of Javier Arana, Jim Fazio and Manuel Piñero In different phases of its history, with these new modifications it reaches a decisive juncture with sustainability and environmental responsibility as a reference.

To the holes that have the sea in sight and the interiors that are furrowed by trees are added those influenced by a huge lake that borders holes 10 and 13 (1 and 4 in this week’s tournament), the largest existing in a Catalan countryside, a fundamental aquifer reserve to ensure the future of the route and an explosion of biodiversity that enriches and gives character to the countryside.

“The master plan updates the field according to three basic pillars: the sustainability of the field, internal and external security and the updating of the route. This last aspect contemplates the modernization of the oldest holes, since some of them are practically one hundred years old and were designed for other types of players and materials. Mackenzie & Ebert, an international company highly reputed for the reform of fields of the rotation of the British Open, was awarded the project and has executed it successfully ”, he sums up Tomás González, director of the Terramar Golf Club.

The Barcelona club is an example of sustainability by taking advantage of the water from the wastewater treatment plant that is discharged into the sea thanks to a tertiary treatment plant that makes it suitable for irrigation.

“In 2010, more than a thousand trees were planted to give it character and add strategic elements. In parallel to the master plan we are developing another one for fauna and flora, since we want the club to be a reference in terms of native species of the area and to become the lung of El Garraf and the garden of Sitges “added González.

Returning to the competition, in addition to holes 1, 4 and 6, renovated and influenced by the new lake, the players are also going to release 2 and 3, in which the stamp of Martin Ebert is noticeable and, despite being relatively flat, they host some dunes and some slightly different lie, and greens more uneven than the old ones in which a new variety of grass is being implanted on the greens, the pure dinasty paspalum, which “pairs” very well with the paspalum of the streets of Terramar.

As of Friday, the great team of the Estrella Damm Ladies Open presented by Catalunya, led by Emily Kristine Petersen, champion of the Race to Costa del Sol 2020 and author of the winning putt of the last edition of the Solheim Cup, they will face each other with the renovated Terramar Golf Club, a competitive venue that, like few others, combines ethics and aesthetics in its commitment to the environment.

Entry to this Estrella Damm Ladies Open presented by Catalunya that begins next Friday at the Terramar Golf Club is free and those who cannot get close to the beautiful Sitges course also have the option of following the action during the weekend , from 1:30 p.m. to 3:00 p.m., on Teledeporte, Movistar Golf, Andalucía TV and Sport 3.

The Estrella Damm Ladies Open presented by Catalunya 2021, tournament of Ladies European Tour that is celebrated in the Terramar Golf Club From October 1 to 3, it has the main sponsorship of Estrella Damm and the institutional sponsorship of the Generalitat de Catalunya and the Sitges City Council, which has declared it an event of special relevance. The Romeu Group, FIATC Seguros and Finisher are co-sponsors, and they collaborate in the event ISDIN (Official Skin Care), Audi Volkswagen Vilamobil (Mobility Partner), Kyocera (Document Solutions) and Extrasoft (IT Partner).

Read also Drafting

Read also .



