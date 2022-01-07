01/07/2022

Act. At 10:49 CET

The Argentinian Orlando Newfoundland (Bahrain Raid Xtreme), one of the most experienced riders on the Dakar, has regained victory in the sixth stage of the Dakar, for the first time since 2015. On a day in which the bikes and quads have not been able to compete Due to the poor condition of the terrain, Terranova won the race, co-driven by Catalan Dani Oliveras, with 1’06 “ahead of Ekstrom (Audi) and 1’49” over Al Rajhi (Toyota).

The leader Nasser Al-Attiyah He had problems and finished tenth provisional at the finish line, but even so he has scratched some of his rivals for more minutes in the general classification. Thanks to the minutes lost by Al-Attiyah on the last straight of the day’s special, Sebastian loeb He has only given 15 minutes. All in all, the Frenchman loses second place overall with Yazeed Al Rajhi, which is located 50’19 ” from the reference established by Al-AttiyahNani Roma has had a great stage and he finished fifth, just 3’34 behind his teammate Orlando Newfoundland. By cons, Carlos Sainz has had problems again: before reaching the WP2 it has suffered a breakdown and has lost about half an hour. The stage outside the top 30 has concluded, 41 ’23’ ‘from the winner.

This is how the general goes:

1. N. Al-Attiyah-M.Baumel (TOYOTA) 20H 37 ’24’ ‘

2. Y. Al Rajhi-M.Orr (TOYOTA) at 50 ’19’ ‘

3. S.Loeb-F. Lurquin (BRX) at 50 ’25’ ‘

4. L. Alvarez-A.Monleón (TOYOTA) at 1h 06 ’58’ ‘

5. J.Przygonski-T. Gottschalk (MINI) 1h 16 ’25’ ‘