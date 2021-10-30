10/30/2021 at 9:12 PM CEST

Marc Brugues

Without worrying before time because there are many days left, but with the need to get out of the descent as soon as possible, Girona visit the complicated field of Fuenlabrada. Looking up is difficult, but the fans trust that Girona will be able to gradually climb positions. The followers believe and so does Míchel. The growth in game and in performance in recent days shows that the team is progressing.

It does it slowly but the reality is that Every day you see Samu Sáiz, Bustos and even Stuani with more spark. The offensive improvement is evident in these last games; Now, defensively, the people of Girona do not have the necessary solidity. At the Fernando Torres, Míchel’s idea of ​​being protagonists with the ball takes more force against a team that lives from direct play and that if it manages to make the game go where it suits it, Girona will have a difficult time.

The coach loses Baena due to suspension, continues without being able to count on Pol Lozano and, in addition, Ureña loses between two and three weeks due to a hamstring injury. On the contrary, he recovers Terrats and Juncà. For its part, Fuenlabrada has the casualties of Iban Salvador, Gozzi, Jano, Timité, Sotillos, Mula, Konaté and Kanté, injured.

Probable lineups

Fuenlabrada: Altube, Iribas, Valentín, Pulido, Diéguez, Cristóbal, Mbia, Arturo Molina, Zozulia, Anderson, Soldano.

Girona: Juan Carlos, ARnau Martínez, Jairo, Bernardo, Juanpe, Bueno, Aleix Garcia, Terrats, Borja García, Samu Sáiz i Bustos.