Families of the Guatemalan migrants who were traveling in the crashed trailer in Chiapas, to the south of Mexico; are receiving threats and extortion attempts from people who tell them they are kidnapped in Mexico, as revealed by Telemundo.

According to the media, the news agency The Associated Press (AP) had access to an image that shows a message sent from a telephone from Mexico in which they ask one of the families in Guatemala, who published his number to receive information on his missing relative, $ 3,000 in exchange for information.

The extortionists are also using altered photographs in which they combine photos of the faces of the disappeared with the bodies of other migrants.

Migrant accident in Chiapas (AP)

In addition, it was announced that calls are not only made to Guatemalan territory rather, some have also been received in the United States.

“We are afraid, he says that there are 40 kidnapped, we do not know if my brother may be there,” said a migrant who resides in the United States and who for security reasons asked that his name not be published.

On Thursday, a trailer loaded mostly with migrants from Guatemala and other Central American countries that had left southern Mexico bound for Puebla overturned in Chiapas when circulating to speeding and caused the death of 55 people and injured more than a hundred.

The accident caused the death of 55 people (AP)

Until Monday, the Mexican government has not made public a list of the dead migrants, but lists of unconfirmed deceased people circulate on social networks.

Some of the wounded Guatemalans they decided to return to the country by their own means.

The Guatemalan Government made available telephone numbers To which families located in low-income communities, without access or who do not even speak Spanish well, should call to ask for or give information about their relatives, but have not received any news yet.

Thousands of migrants flee poverty in Guatemala every year. According to experts between 300 and 500 migrants leave each day to the north and pay an average of $ 10,000 to human smugglers. To obtain the money, they often borrow or pledge their houses or land.

With information from Telemundo.

