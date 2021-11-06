While conducting an investigation in Greenland this summer, the ice scientist Twila moon was surprised with what the climate change It has made him lose the Earth and what could still be saved.

The Arctic is warming three times faster that the rest of the planet and its survival is so complicated that the negotiations of the United Nations Conference on Climate Change, or COP26, which is celebrated these days in Scotland could make the difference between ice and water at the pole, in the same way that a couple of tenths of a degree matter around the freeze mark, according to scientists.

Arctic ice sheets and glaciers are shrinking and some glaciers have already disappeared. Permafrost, the frozen soil that traps methane, a powerful greenhouse gas, is thawing. There are wildfires in the Arctic.

In Siberia the thermometers reached 38 degrees Celsius (100 Fahrenheit). Even a region called the “last ice zone” experienced an unexpected melt this year.

In the next two decades, the Arctic is likely to have sea ice-free summers.

On your regular trips to Greenland, Moon, who is a researcher at the US National Snow and Ice Data Center, said he “regrets the things we have already lost” from past broadcasts of carbon dioxide, which trap heat.

But the decisions made now about how much more pollution per carbon dioxide issues the Land they will make “an incredibly big difference between how much ice we keep and how much we lose and at what speed,” he said.

The fate of the Arctic is high on the agenda of the COP26 of Glasgow ?? the northernmost place where the summit has been held ?? because what happens in the Arctic does not stop there. Scientists believe that warming in the region is already contributing to climate problems in other parts of the planet.

“If we end up with an Arctic seasonally free of sea ice in the summer, it will be something that human civilization has never seen,” said Waleed Abdalati, former NASA chief scientist and head of the environmental program at the University of Colorado. “It’s like hitting the climate system with a sledgehammer.”

What is happening in the Arctic is a runaway effect.

“Once it starts to melt, more melt increases,” said Julienne Stroeve, an ice scientist at the University of Manitoba.

When covered in snow and ice, the Arctic reflects sunlight and heat. But that blanket is shrinking. And as more sea ice melts during the summer, “really dark ocean surfaces, like a black T-shirt, are revealed,” Moon said. As with dark clothing, the gaps that open to the sea absorb the sun’s heat more easily.

Between 1971 and 2019, the surface of the Arctic warmed three times faster than the rest of the world, according to the Arctic Monitoring and Assessment Program.

“In the Arctic, it’s not just the temperature that is changing,” Abdalati said. “It is changing its state. It is becoming a different place.”

The 2015 Paris climate agreement set the goal of limiting global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius (2.7 Fahrenheit) compared to pre-industrial times or, failing that, keeping it below 2 degrees Celsius (3.6 Fahrenheit). The world has already warmed 1.1 degrees Celsius (2 Fahrenheit) compared to the late 19th century.

The difference between what happens with a rise of 1.5 or 2 degrees can hit the Arctic harder than the rest of the planet, explained John Walsh, a climate scientist at the United States. University of Alaska Fairbanks which is part of the region’s monitoring group. “We can save the Arctic, or at least preserve it in many ways, but we are going to lose it if we go above 1.5 (degrees).”

In the region, the average temperature rise exceeds 2 degrees Celsius, Stroeve said, adding that it is approaching 9 Celsius (16 Fahrenheit) in November.

