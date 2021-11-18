An estimate of 100 thousand people died of drug overdose in a year in USA, a milestone that health authorities say is linked to the coronavirus pandemic and more dangerous drug supplies.

Overdose deaths have been increasing for more than two decades, faster in the past two years, according to new data on Wednesday. Last year they increased almost 30%.

President Joe biden He called it “a tragic milestone” in a statement, when government officials pressure Congress to dedicate billions of dollars more to combat the problem.

Man on San Francisco streets claims to inject fentanyl

(.)

“This is unacceptable and requires an unprecedented response,” said Dr. Rahul Gupta, director of the National Drug Control Policy.

Experts believe that the main drivers of the increase in overdose deaths are the prevalence of fatal fentanyl in drug supplies and the pandemic of covid-19, which left many drug users isolated and unable to get treatment or other help.

The number is “devastating,” said Katherine Keyes, an expert from the Columbia university in drug abuse. “It is a magnitude of overdose deaths that we have not seen previously in this country.”

Fentanyl (DEA)

Overdose deaths now exceed deaths from car accidents, firearms and even influenza and pneumonia. The total is close to that of diabetes, the seventh leading cause of death in the country.

Based on the most recent death certificate data, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) estimated that 100,300 Americans died of overdoses between May 2020 and April 2021. It is not an official count. It can take months for drug-related death investigations to conclude, so the agency made the estimate based on the 98 billion reports it has received so far.

The CDC previously reported that there were about 93,000 overdose deaths in 2020, the highest number on record in a calendar year. Robert Anderson, chief of mortality statistics at the CDC, said the 2021 total will almost certainly exceed 100,000.

.

“2021 is going to be terrible,” agreed Dr. Daniel Ciccarone, a drug policy expert at the University of California, San Francisco.

The new data shows that many of the drugs are linked to illegal fentanyl, a highly lethal opioid that five years ago surpassed heroin as the type of drug involved in the most deaths. Traffickers have mixed fentanyl with other drugs, one of the reasons that methamphetamine and cocaine deaths are also on the rise.

The drug cartels in Mexico they are using chemicals from China to mass produce and distribute fentanyl in the United States, said Anne Milgram, administrator of DEA, the federal drug agency.

For more information about fentanyl see here.

Follow the Herald USA on Google News, CLICK HERE

An estimate of 100 thousand people died of drug overdose in a year in USA, a milestone that health authorities say is linked to the coronavirus pandemic and more dangerous drug supplies.

Overdose deaths have been increasing for more than two decades, faster in the past two years, according to new data on Wednesday. Last year they increased almost 30%.

President Joe biden He called it “a tragic milestone” in a statement, when government officials pressure Congress to dedicate billions of dollars more to combat the problem.

Man on San Francisco streets claims to inject fentanyl

(.)

“This is unacceptable and requires an unprecedented response,” said Dr. Rahul Gupta, director of the National Drug Control Policy.

Experts believe that the main drivers of the increase in overdose deaths are the prevalence of fatal fentanyl in drug supplies and the pandemic of covid-19, which left many drug users isolated and unable to get treatment or other help.

The number is “devastating,” said Katherine Keyes, an expert from the Columbia university in drug abuse. “It is a magnitude of overdose deaths that we have not seen previously in this country.”

Fentanyl (DEA)

Overdose deaths now exceed deaths from car accidents, firearms and even influenza and pneumonia. The total is close to that of diabetes, the seventh leading cause of death in the country.

Based on the most recent death certificate data, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) estimated that 100,300 Americans died of overdoses between May 2020 and April 2021. It is not an official count. It can take months for drug-related death investigations to conclude, so the agency made the estimate based on the 98 billion reports it has received so far.

The CDC previously reported that there were about 93,000 overdose deaths in 2020, the highest number on record in a calendar year. Robert Anderson, chief of mortality statistics at the CDC, said the 2021 total will almost certainly exceed 100,000.

.

“2021 is going to be terrible,” agreed Dr. Daniel Ciccarone, a drug policy expert at the University of California, San Francisco.

The new data shows that many of the drugs are linked to illegal fentanyl, a highly lethal opioid that five years ago surpassed heroin as the type of drug involved in the most deaths. Traffickers have mixed fentanyl with other drugs, one of the reasons that methamphetamine and cocaine deaths are also on the rise.

The drug cartels in Mexico they are using chemicals from China to mass produce and distribute fentanyl in the United States, said Anne Milgram, administrator of DEA, the federal drug agency.

For more information about fentanyl see here.

Follow the Herald USA on Google News, CLICK HERE