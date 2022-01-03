Elon Musk’s company is in a record year breaking all its records for car manufacturing. This 2021 has been his most prolific year but also his most controversial year.

On Sunday, the electric car maker released its vehicle production and delivery report for the fourth quarter of 2021. On Sunday, the company announced that they had broken their record for car production after years of being a very small-run company.

The company says that produced more than 305,000 vehicles and delivered 308,000 vehicles in the fourth quarter, well above the estimates of most analysts.

In 2021, Tesla delivered more than 936,000 vehicles according to the company posted on Twitter. And this means that they have beaten all the brands, since it is almost double the result of 2020, when the company delivered a total of 499,500 cars.

Most of these figures come from sales of the Tesla Model 3 and Model Y, which accounted for 911,208 deliveries in 2021, compared to only 24,964 deliveries of Model S and Model X cars which, as you may recall, are the most expensive models.

Like virtually every other automaker, Tesla has had to contend with chip shortages globally, which hampered production and delayed deliveries of the Model S and Model X, hence its poor sales as well.

Fortunately, the company was able to take advantage of the production capacity of its new Shanghai GigaFactory in China. And Tesla’s production pace is likely to increase even further next year thanks to the company’s new factories in Berlin, Germany, and Austin, Texas.

Tesla’s results are even more impressive when you consider that 2021 was the first year the company had real competition from other automakers, such as Ford’s Mustang Mach-E and Chevrolet’s redesigned Bolt, and that only in the American market.

Removing this good news, we remind you that Tesla has called for a review of almost half a million cars for severe safety problems, hence this 2021 is not an entirely good year for Elon Musk and his family.