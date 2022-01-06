01/06/2022 at 10:49 CET

The electric car maker Tesla has come under fire in the United States after opening a showroom in China’s controversial Xinjiang region. The company, headed by billionaire Elon Musk, opened the showroom in Urumqi city on New Year’s Eve. However, the move has been welcomed by some in China.

China has been accused of slavery and genocide against the minority Uighur group in the resource-rich western region of the country. Republican Senator Marco Rubio, who sponsored a bill signed into law by President Joe Biden in December that requires companies to prove that goods imported from Xinjiang were not produced by forced labor, ruled on Tesla’s decision.

Right after President Biden signed Sen. Rubio’s Uyghur Forced Labor Prevention Act into law, @Tesla opened a store in #Xinjiang. Nationless corporations are helping the Chinese Communist Party cover up genocide and slave labor in the region. https://t.co/2yWBTQSLbM – Senator Rubio Press (@SenRubioPress) January 3, 2022

Rubio tweeted: “Nationless corporations are helping the Chinese Communist Party to cover up the genocide and slave labor in the region. “Scott Paul, chairman of the industry body of the American Manufacturing Alliance, said:” I’ll be frank: Any company doing business in Xinjiang is complicit in the cultural genocide taking place there. But Tesla’s stock is especially despicable. “