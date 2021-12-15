

The victim had just finished a shift at the Fremont factory before he was shot.

An employee of the Tesla factory in Fremont it was arrested after police said he shot and killed one of his colleagues in the parking lot at that location Monday during an apparent dispute.

The suspect, identified as Anthony Solima from MilpitasThe 29-year-old was arrested around 11:15 p.m. Monday without incident, Fremont police said in a news release.

About eight hours earlier, city police and firefighters were called to the parking lot of the Tesla factory in that city and found the victim, who suffered at least one gunshot wound and who was pronounced dead by medical personnel.

Anthony Solima allegedly shot and killed a co-worker at the Tesla factory in Fremont. (Photo: Freemont Police Department / Facebook)

During the investigation, multiple .223 rifle casings were found in the Fremont factory parking lot, police said.

Detectives determined that the victim had just finished a shift at the factory before he was shot; They also learned that Solima and the victim had argued earlier that day and that the suspect suddenly left work.

Police said arrest and search warrants were issued. Detectives watched the suspect and arrested him as he exited his vehicle in Milpitas.

A search of the suspect’s vehicle revealed that he was in possession of a non-serialized .223 caliber short-barreled rifle, along with a worn casing, police added.

The weapon that was found in Solima’s car by the police. (Photo: Freemont Police Department / Facebook)

Solima was interviewed by homicide detectives and was booked into Santa Rita Jail in Dublin on suspicion of first degree murder.

The identity of the victim is awaiting confirmation by the Alameda County Coroner’s Office, authorities said.

According to jail records, Solima is being held without bail and is scheduled to be arraigned next Thursday for the crime of murder in the first degree.

