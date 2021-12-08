The quick answer to that question is yes, of course you do. It is a car, it has four wheels and it can take us to any point that any car would, the question is how much time do we have to invest to travel and if that makes it viable.

With cars with declared autonomies of 200 km (which remain in about 150 real km on the road) a trip of 400 km would take forever.

In other words, what we could do on the flip with a combustion car on the flip or with one stop, would require a minimum of two stops. And it would be necessary to see the time necessary for each one of them.

With the Tesla Model 3 (2021) we are on a step above and that is that it has a declared WLTP autonomy of more than 500 km, although on the road, in summer, a little less than 400 km can be scratched. In winter, heating and low temperatures lower that range further, according to tests about 15-18%.

Sensations with the new Model 3 (2021)

After having tested the car for a week and done more than 1,800 km I can say that it is a technological marvel, not only at the level of driving and dynamic performance (don’t see how it accelerates and how noble it is in the curves) but also at the level of equipment, technologies and adaptation of it for the future.

Examples of this are, for example, exclusive integration of USB-C connectors both front and rear or double Qi load support in the front.

By exclusive, we mean that there is no large USB connector except for the one in the glove compartment that is used for the pendrive that stores the images of the cameras.

Its large screen is the same as the previous version, it makes smart use to show the route and multimedia playback as well as data related to the state of the car. It is true that this design gives a great cleanliness on the front but when driving it requires some visual attention to know if we click on the correct place on the screen.

That is, if we have a small wheel to adjust the volume or the temperature of the passenger compartment, we can move our hand towards it, without having to take our eyes off the road. Certain hardware / physical controls for eg basic ventilation control would be appreciated.

Among the improvements of this model compared to the previous one is a restyling that changes the chrome parts for matt parts Except for the Tesla logo, the integration of a resistance to offer heating to the passenger compartment.

He too Tesla charger support version 3, like the one in Benavente and we come to try it, and yes, it arrives at 250kW and from there it goes down.

Charging time from 20% to 80% at that voltage took less than 20 minutes. Something that in version 2 chargers with a maximum load of 150kW take around 30 minutes.

What I liked the most about Tesla is that long trips turn into a goose-to-go trip without the need for any prior preparation. You tell him or program the destination and he takes care of the calculations.

Tesla cars know which chargers work and how busy they are so they make a realistic recommendation for stops along the way.

On our longest journey of nearly 400 km, we use 15 minutes more than what you would spend on a fossil fuel car, always going at the maximum speed of the road. If we compare the trip without stopping in the gasoline car, that time difference goes to half an hour.

That is, if we can take 3 and a half hours with a short stop with a combustion car, with the Model 3 we take those 15-20 minutes longer than we had to be charging

I think that the day-to-day use of this type of vehicle is complicated if you do not have a charging infrastructure nearby, or an installation that allows recharging at home because every 360-380 km you will have to approach a supercharger.

Say goodbye to scrapers, water jets and other annoyances: Tesla wants to replace windshields with lasers that disintegrate dirt from the glass.

They are not as close at hand as gas stations for day to day, in general, nor would we have the savings of charging the car at home with a valley rate during the night with which we can charge the battery for less than 3 euros and can go up to about 15 euros at the least economical rate.

In superchargers the current price is € 0.29-0.30 / kWh, that is, a full recharge from 0% to 100%, something unlikely in daily use, would cost between 20 and 21 euros.

It is clear to me that electric cars are the future. They are simpler mechanically speaking, there is less chance that a part will fail. They do not directly pollute where they pass and are more efficient in general than a combustion car.

With this car we would have the zero sticker to be able to enter restricted traffic areas and, depending on cities, even to be able to park in any area without having to pay a meter, as in Madrid.

Now, we are late in adapting to this paradigm shift, which is going to come yes or yes. An infrastructure must be achieved that can support the change of the automotive fleet from fossil fuel to electric, and for this it is necessary to implement chargers.

Being the country with the most hours of sunshine in all of Europe, it seems incredible that we do not take advantage of it and still continue to use gas to generate electricity, with the pollution that this causes and the increase in the price of electricity that it entails and we are learning the hard way lately. .

Is Tesla the Holy Grail? Of course not

Not everything is perfect in the Tesla and is that, for example, we would like a little more flexibility when generating routes and to be able to add to our liking or a more interactive integration with the phone as can be achieved with Android Auto or Apple Car.

Its screen and its system have many functionalities such as Spotify, web browsing or even being able to watch Netflix or play games, although these two cases only when the vehicle is stopped.

But, as we say, if you test a car with Android Auto or Apple Car you will understand that being able to respond out loud to a WhatsApp and have it transcribed or simply read the notifications, is already a plus over the Tesla system, which does it but only from SMS.

However, Tesla does offer one of the mobile applications with more controls on the vehicle. We can: open and close it remotely, open the trunks (rear and front), turn on the lights, honk the horn and even use the mobile as a key, instead of having to rest the card on the central pillar.

We can also summon the car, that is, to leave the car park as long as we are close to it.

And going back to the topic that Tesla is not all goldWe are seeing how other manufacturers are getting much more efficient models with lower consumption, such as the VW id.3 and id.4 that achieve lower consumption on a day-to-day basis, even though they have a somewhat smaller battery.

You can travel by electric car although it is still something early

Things are progressing year after year and we are seeing how many manufacturers have come to offer their proposals within the electricity market.

Tesla has more competition than ever, and having opened its network of superchargers in Europe to other brands should see that competition continue to drive the shift to electric.

However, although the batteries are improving, we find that the electric car is still perfect for the city and the day to day but in travel we find something more sold.

We are not yet ready for a paradigm shift if we have to use an electric car to commute without having to radically change driving habits.

During a specific trip, there will be no problem, since it will surely mean a stop or two more stops in the range of distances from Spain if we run into superchargers on the way.

If we have to travel constantly, the electric car is still not a viable alternative to the fossil fuel car since we will surely start to find more stops

What is clear is that we are in the right direction And as soon as the new batteries that Tesla is preparing as well as the rest of the manufacturers arrive, we will have real autonomies on the road of more than 500 km and that, yes, will mark the beginning of a new electrical era.