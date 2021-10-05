Tesla has made a controversial proposal calling for increased penalties for those who do not meet fuel economy requirements.

Controversial new move by Tesla. The electric car brand has made a controversial proposal to the United States Government, in which it urges increase financial penalties for those firms that do not meet the fuel efficiency requirements in the country.

This request comes after the American NHTSA suggest imposing higher fines on companies that did not meet these values ​​in previous years. According to several manufacturers, this could mean an annual cost of more than a billion dollars, but the . agency indicates that Tesla is pressing to increase these penalties as soon as possible.

During the mandate of Donald trump, in 2016, the norm established during the presidency of Barack Obama that would entail more than double the penalties for firms that did not comply with the values ​​of the COFFEE -Corporate Average Fuel Efficiency-. The delay was set for 2022, but the idea was for it to start in 2019.

Therefore, Tesla has contacted the Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit so that the greater penalties are restored as soon as possible.

They argue that this situation creates “continued uncertainty in investments and transactions throughout the industry, and any delay will continue to have detrimental effects on the credit market until the problem is resolved.”

The key is in regulatory credits

However, it must be taken into account that the electric car brand would never be affected by these fines and a good part of its profit comes from the sale of regulatory credits to other firms. These credits arise from the obligation in certain states that manufacturers have a certain percentage of their production dedicated to cars with zero emissions.

Those who do not comply buy that proportion from brands like Elon Musk, which exceeds the quota by not making any combustion cars. Thus, it is estimated that he has won more than two billion dollars since 2019. However, if the fines for those who do not respect the efficiency requirements are increased, the credits will increase in value.

Given this, a group representing General Motors, Toyota, Ford and Volkswagen has ruled on this in a document in which they state: “That Tesla can benefit from greater certainty about the value of the CAFE credits it has accumulated is not a reason to interrupt an ongoing administrative process.” everything is in the air.

