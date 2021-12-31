

Tesla will recall Model S and Model 3 cars.

Tesla is recalling nearly 500,000 cars nationwide, due to technical problems that could increase the risk of an accident..

The electric vehicle maker plans to recall 356,309 Model 3 vehicles that were manufactured between 2017 and 2020 because the rear-view camera wire harnesses could be damaged when opening and closing the trunk, Tesla told the National Traffic Safety Administration in Highways (NHTSA).

This flaw could prevent the rearview camera image from displaying, the company said, according to CBS.

Tesla is also recalling up to 119,009 ModelO S cars made since 2014 due to a defective front trunk latch. and that it could cause the hood to pop open unexpectedly and obstruct the driver’s view, according to another statement they made to NHTSA.

Obviously, both of these problems increase the chances of an accident occurring. Tesla will inspect the recalled cars and make the necessary repairs at no cost to the owners.

On the other hand, last week, NHTSA announced that Tesla owners will no longer be able to play video games on a Tesla console while their vehicles are in motion.. The federal auto safety regulator also said that Tesla would send a software update so that the feature called ‘Passenger Play’ will crash and not work when vehicles are in motion.

The announcement came a day after the agency said it would open an investigation into Tesla video games that could distract drivers.

On the other hand, the government announced last August that it had opened a formal investigation into Tesla’s autopilot system, this after a series of crashes that were recorded.

