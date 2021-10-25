Autonomous driving, which has been expected for years, suffers a new setback at Tesla and the latest update has been withdrawn.

Autonomous driving is one of Tesla’s great goals, but it seems that you always have to wait a little longer for it to be fully functional. There are many controversial views, including accidents, and the latest in this regard has been the withdrawal of your most recent update.

The new version of the software is 10.3 and in principle it had only been launched in the United States. Among the most important novelties was an improvement in the behavior of Full Self-Driving: greater monitoring of the environment, analysis of other vehicles, more acceleration on slopes and other optimizations of this technology.

However, Elon Musk has announced through his Twitter that this version of the software is temporarily retired.

Seeing some issues with 10.3, so rolling back to 10.2 temporarily. Please note, this is to be expected with beta software. It is impossible to test all hardware configs in all conditions with internal QA, hence public beta. – Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 24, 2021

As reported by the CEO of Tesla, reverts to version 10.2 for now and asks to understand that being in beta phase it is “impossible to test all hardware configurations in all conditions”.

This change comes within hours of the update’s release and has been preceded by comments questioning the security of the system after having suffered several accidents, they post on TechCrunch.

In addition, some drivers also warn that have received false alerts of danger when moving and bad experiences with your vehicles when braking them for no reason.

The challenges that Tesla faces with autonomous driving are manifold, both in terms of legislation and security or the vehicle’s ability to make decisions. This is one of the great promises of the brand, but it still seems to be far from being fully functional.

That a vehicle moves without the driver’s management is a big leap and technology still seems far from achieving it, something vital to take into account due to the danger it can pose. Because drivers are asked to always keep an eye out for the road.

However, this version of Tesla’s software is expected to will be launched in the next few hours and without the errors detected. We hope this step back will lead to an even more improved version.