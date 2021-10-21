Updated on Thursday, 21 October 2021 – 01:26

The company had record third-quarter revenue despite the semiconductor crisis affecting the rest of the world’s automakers

Tesla’s point of sale in Amsterdam.JOHN THYSAFP

Tesla’s net profit increased 389% in the third quarter of the year to $ 1,618 million (1,388 million euros), which puts the figure in the first nine months of 2021 at 3,198 million dollars (2,744 million euros), the electric vehicle manufacturer reported this Wednesday.

The company had record third-quarter revenue of $ 13,757 million, despite the semiconductor crisis that affects the rest of the automobile manufacturers in the world and that has caused the decline of their production and profits.

Tesla attributed the increase in revenue to a greater number of vehicle deliveries, as well as the “growth of other parts of the business.”

The company generated in the third quarter $ 894 million of its energy generation and storage business. So far this year, this concept has earned Tesla $ 2.738 billion in revenue.

The increase in income also occurred despite the fact that the average sale price of vehicles fell by 6% in the third quarter due to the “reduction of the mix of the Model S and Model X” due to the renewal of the models.

In the third quarter, Tesla produced 8,941 units of the Model S and X, and 228,882 of the Model 3 and Y. In total, the company produced 237,882 vehicles, 64% more than in the third quarter of 2020.

Deliveries were 73% higher than a year ago: 9,275 units of the Model S and X and 232,025 of the Model 3 and Y.

Tesla noted that its adjusted gross operating profit (EBITDA) was $ 3,203 million in the third quarter, a 77% more than a year ago.

The company reached an operating margin of 14.6%, which exceeds the medium-term guide that Tesla itself had established.

Although Tesla acknowledged that chip shortages and logistical problems have affected production, He noted that “the supply chain, engineering and production teams have been dealing with these global challenges with ingenuity, agility and flexibility that is unmatched in the automotive industry.”

At the end of the third quarter, the company maintained cash and equivalents of $ 16,065 million, 11% more than a year ago.

According to the criteria of

The Trust Project Learn more