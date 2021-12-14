12/14/2021

Two days after being the scene of the hectic final of the Formula 1 World Championship, the Yas Marina circuit in Abu Dhabi will host two days of post-season test today and tomorrow with a double mission: on the one hand, the young drivers of all the teams are riding with the single-seaters from 2021 and on the other, Pirelli has adapted two-year-old cars to fit the new and revolutionary 18-inch tires that will be used in 2022. Hence, official times are not provided and these are not significant.

The # Fit4F1 teams will be doing their homework at the Abu Dhabi post-season test, ready for the 🔴🟡⚪️ # Turning18 next year. # F1 # Formula1 #Pirelli # F12022 pic.twitter.com/Tavl6Wx7uQ – Pirelli Motorsport (@pirellisport) December 13, 2021

Although the first hours on the track have served to certify once again the speed of Oscar Piastri, Alpine quarry driver, who last weekend took the F2 title and who has lost his seat in the F1 of face next year, when it will be Alpine’s reserve. The ‘jewel’ of McLaren in Indy Car has also been shown very quickly Duck 0’Ward, which has topped the timesheets at the end of the day.

Fair to say, @OconEsteban and @OscarPiastri have earned their lunch today! 117 laps completed this morning. # F1Testing pic.twitter.com/v0xH8JRwEj – Alpine F1 Team (@ AlpineF1Team) December 14, 2021

Abu Dhabi has attended the British premiere George Russell as new Mercedes driver and partner of Lewis hamilton. Replaces Valtteri Bottas, which for its part has also received permission from the star brand to start working with Alfa Romeo.

Bottas debuting with @alfaromeoracing # 77 It will be his 10th season in F1 and his first with a Ferrari engine pic.twitter.com/OCwo0C4Kpr – Miguel Portillo (@mportilloES) December 14, 2021

The Finn has shared the wheel of the Alfa Romeo with what will be his new partner and first Chinese driver in F1 history, Guanyu Zhou.

Day 1 of post-season testing at @ymcofficial is underway: we have @ F1 drivers testing 2022 # Fit4F1 18-inch tires with mule cars and young drivers with 13-inch tires. pic.twitter.com/3Hk6JjLkIu – Pirelli Motorsport (@pirellisport) December 14, 2021

He has also taken to the track with the Pirelli, Max verstappen. The recently proclaimed champion has been stopped for an hour and a half in the box due to a failure in the car that Red Bull prepared to test the 2022 tires. He was not the only one with problems, the McLaren of Ricciardo has been stopped in the third sector, causing a red flag. The tests at Yas Marina will continue tomorrow with a second and final day of action before the pilots go on vacation.

The times:

1. O ‘Ward (McLaren) 1’25 “260

2. Piastri (Alpine) 1’25 “480

3. De Vries (Mercedes) 1’25 “549

4. Yelloly (Aston Martin) 1’26 “254

5. Zhou (Alfa Romeo) 1’26 “263

6. Lawson (AlphaTauri) 1’26 “365

7. Stroll (Aston Martin) 1’26 “579 *

8. Vips (Red Bull) 1’26 “647

9. Ricciardo (McLaren) 1’26 “785 *

10. Leclerc (Ferrari) 1’26 “989 *

11. Fuoco (Ferrari) 1’27 “324 *

12. Tsunoda (AlphaTauri) 1’27 “348 *

13. Sargeant (Williams) 1’27 “476

14. Bottas (Alfa Romeo) 1’28 “015 *

15. Ocon (Alpine) 1’28 “112 *

16. Verstappen (Red Bull) 1’28 “978 *

17. Shwartzman (Ferrari) 1’29 “415

RET. Schumacher Haas 1’29 “644 *

RET. Russell. Mercedes 1’30 “134 *

* 18 “tires