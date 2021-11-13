Telemundo

Since EXATLON United States arrived on the Telemundo screen, the show has not only come to stay, but throughout its five seasons, it has been consolidating a battalion of followers around it, ready to watch closely all the movements of the athletes passing by.

Are you ready or ready to prove that you are an expert in EXATLON United States ?: Prove it here, right now:

Although some of the viewers follow the program for entertainment reasons or to have a good time with their family, as happens in the best video games, there are other viewers who go to the higher level, and they all become experts on it. theme.

And it is precisely through our TEST on the program, that we challenge you at Right Now to show how much you know about EXATLON United States, to find out if you are another follower of the reality show or if you are a guru in the field, who fully understands when talking about keywords such as the Fortress, the Cabin, the Containers, the Famous, the safe conduct medals, the circuits, and many more elements that are part of the high performance reality show.

In five seasons that the competition has had, there have been many memorable moments and situations that have remained in the memory of viewers, as well as details about the personal lives of the main protagonists of the show, so the challenge of Responding as the best is as high as winning an EXATLON circuit.

So if you are a lover of EXATLON United States, put into practice your knowledge about the program and get ready to answer this little test, where you should have fresh memories of the so-called “Fiercest competition on the planet” and make use of your good memory.

In the following 10-question test, you will face questions about relatives of the most beloved contestants who have passed through the show, the loves that have arisen on the field of play, the drivers of the competition, and even the babies to whom their famous athlete parents have made them popular.

Likewise, while you are having fun, you will be able to test yourself on characters and moments from the first to the fifth season, the races of the competitors and obviously, the inevitable injuries in EXATLON, which in the fifth edition, became a daily bread.

