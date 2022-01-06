01/05/2022 at 18:52 CET

UD Almería faces a new round of the Cup, after having left Águilas on the way in the first round, which had to reach the penalty shoot-out, and Amorebieta, and it does so with a game of certain morbidity because the Elche comes with Francisco from Almeria on the bench, who has ‘impeded’ the path to the rise of the Andalusians in the last two seasons.

Almería attends the meeting still with the consequences of covid-19, in which up to six players tested positive and could not be in last Sunday’s game at home against Cartagena (0-1).

The game, in any case, can serve to gauge the state of some footballers for the league event next Sunday in Las Palmas, because the priority objective continues to be the League for the current leader of the category.

Anyway, they recover Babic compared to last Sunday. The Balkan center-back was dismissed due to suspension, although the need not to lose ‘bellows’ in the league competition forces us to also think about those appointments when controlling the minutes in a week of three games, as the coach said on Tuesday of the team, Joan Francesc Ferrer ‘Rubi’.

He will not decide either the eleven or the call until Thursday after knowing the options of some of those players who were not at the stake last Sunday, some due to covid and others due to injury.

This will be the third time that rojiblancos and franjiverdes meet in the Copa del Rey. The two previous occasions brought Andalusian triumph. The first with a goal from Soriano, in 87, in the 2011/12 season; while in 2015/16 the victory came on penalties, after drawing 2-2 in 90 minutes and 3-3 in extra time.

Elche, meanwhile, faces the Copa del Rey tie almost like a procedure, since the absolute priority of the Elche team, immersed in the fight for permanence, is the League competition and, above all, the next game against Espanyol in Barcelona.

The team from Elche, who has passed two away ties to date without too much shine and with luck against Leioa (0-2) and Unionistas (0-1), He will once again bet on a team made up of the less common and by players who need competition rhythm in a very special and emotional match for his coach, Francisco Rodríguez, born in Almeria and trained as a player and coach in the rival team.

The good news for the Elche coach is that You can count on Iván Marcone, Darío Benedetto, Raúl Guti and Lucas Boyé, four of the footballers who were out last weekend in the League due to covid.

All of them will have minutes to get into the best physical condition together with players like Gonzalo Verdú, Josema, Josan, Piatti, Álamo or Carrillo, with just a few minutes in the League.

Probable lineups

Almeria: Makaridze; Buñuel, Puñal, Iván Martos, Akieme; Robles, Samú Costa; Juan Villar, Dyego Sousa, Appiah; and Knight.

Elche: Werner; Barragán, Gonzalo Verdú, Roco, Josema; Josan, Marcone, Guti, Piatti; Pere Milla or Benedetto y Carrillo.

Referee: Alejandro José Hernández Hernández (Las Palmas Committee).

Stadium: Municipal of the Mediterranean Games.

Hour: 20.00.