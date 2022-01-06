Today, Eugenio Derbez has become one of the most important actors of Mexican origin in the Hollywood world, as he already rubs shoulders with the elite of the big screen.

And it is that with more than 40 years of artistic career, the comedian has managed to make an entire empire inside and outside his native country, to the extent that his maximum projects and films are still in force.

But he has not only shone within the world of acting, but also within the direction and production of different streaming platforms, and one of them is Amazon Prime.

In addition, he has been in charge of directing the career of each of his children, as he has supported them in each stage that they have wanted to undertake, whether in acting or in music.

Therefore, the star has amassed a true fortune throughout more than 40 years in the world of entertainment, and one day it will pass into the hands of his four children: Aislinn, Vadhir, José Eduardo and Aitana.

According to the site Celebrity Net Worth, an internet platform that calculates the fortunes of famous people, the Mexican comedian’s bank account is estimated at no less than 30 million dollars.

Now, he himself has shared that he already has his will ready in case something should happen, and immediately thousands of his followers have begun to question whether he is sick or what is happening.

And it is that in recent months, the comedian has been seen quite thin and with some more gray hair, so his followers believe that if he has any disease.

But, neither the comedian nor any member of the Derbez family have come out to give any statement about the actor’s state of health of “No refunds are accepted.”

Eugenio Derbez already has everything ready

The comedian and actor decided to open his heart in an interview for the Mexican program “Ventaneando”, and shared that if something were to happen, he does not want to leave problems for his children and wife.

“Yes, I have everything in order,” replied the 60-year-old actor to questions about his will and what he will inherit to his children from his juicy fortune.

While on the other hand, his wife, Alessandra Rosaldo shared that she still does not have the will, but she already plans to do so, because she does not want to leave problems for little Aitana.

“Everything in order, I am not. He has everything in order, here I go, “replied the former member of” Opposite Senses “about whether she also had her inheritance arranged.

True to his humor and style, Derbez took a moment to joke with his wife about the will that he has yet to make, assuring that he married her to keep it.

“I am the one who has everything in order. Well pray, hurt me, I tell her (Alessandra) how about if I stay on the street, if I marry her so that she can support me, of course. Imagine that something happens to you and I live, “he said with a laugh for the cameras of TV Azteca.

