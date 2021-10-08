From the Axel Springer team we are going to test a plug-in hybrid car to find out what the user experience is like and the technology it integrates. It is an intermediate step between a purely electric vehicle and a gasoline car and seems to be a good option for day to day.

Electric cars are the future but not everyone has the option of having a charger at home, which is the optimal use. That is why a plug-in hybrid proposal is very interesting since it can work in 100% electric mode for about 62 km, switching to gasoline-powered hybrid mode later.

The Hyundai Tucson PHEV 2021 It is the model that brings with it enough battery to cover the needs of most people on a day-to-day basis in a purely electric way and our colleagues at Auto Bild and the Hyundai team have challenged us to verify that this is true. How? We will tell you.

The different areas of Axel Springer We are going to carry out a long-term test over the next few months to be able to tell you about the experience with a plug-in hybrid car such as Hyundai’s Tucson PHEV SUV and we are going to carry it out for no less than 10,000 km.

We get down to work and we will inform you in networks of everything we are testing and how all its technology works, also the mobile application –Blue link– that shows us the level of charge and that allows us to program it or open and close doors.

In addition to this, we will also be able to see where it is parked and the time remaining to complete the charge, one of the most powerful mobile integrations on the PHEV market.

We will be telling you how this car works on social networks and on our websites both in text and in photos and with videos.

On this channel we will analyze in depth both the technology that mounts the car as well as the savings that it entails if we compare the cost of kWh against the cost of gasoline as an improvement in terms of respect for the environment since the car can work without emitting any gas during electrical use.

In fact, we will also save when parking, since has a 0 emissions label and we will not have to pay a ticket in the SER zone.

This Tucson has two engines: a 1.6 GDi petrol engine and an electric motor with a power of almost 67 kW with a 11.3 kWh battery.

Both offer a combined power of 265 hp with a maximum combined torque of 350 Nm. So we have that combo between zero consumption in the first kilometers and enough power for any adventure.

* / / * -> * / / * -> * /]]>

On our roof falls the Hyundai Tucson PHEV technology test: the support of Android Auto and Apple Car, the integration with the mobile and functionalities such as the level of autonomous driving, among others.

Stay tuned not only to our social media channels, but also to those of our colleagues at autobild.es and businessinsider.es to follow the day-to-day life of this long-term test of the Hyundai Tucson PHEV.