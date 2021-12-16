Streamers as popular in Spain as Ibai Llanos could go live on TikTok just like they do on Twitch. The Chinese social network wants to add to the success of Twitch and that its content creators do not need to send their fans to another platform to perform live, so it is testing a program for broadcasts, TikTok Live Studio.

Twitch is currently the most popular platform for streaming any content live, broadcasts that can last for hours. In it Ibai Llanos and Ramón García will give the end of the year bells on Twitch. Meanwhile, streamers themselves use TikTok to share short vertical videos.

This content difference could be narrowed if TikTok launches its live broadcast program that it is testing, TikTok Live Studio. With this he wants to offer streamers the possibility of sharing the same content and talking or playing with their fans live from the TikTok app.

TikTok Live Studio

By downloading the program to the computer, content creators can direct on their TikTok profile. It will not be a function within the application but a parallel software in which to give greater control of the broadcast to the streamer.

From Live Studio, it will be possible to communicate with fans through a chat and share content on the computer, phone or game console. As TechCrunch explains, this new TikTok project is mainly focused on broadcasting games of video games, one of the most popular content currently on the internet.

TikTok has launched its own streaming software for their platform. pic.twitter.com/BMWZAkjLIu – Miguel Lozada (@MLozada) December 15, 2021

Still, TikTok Live Studio is still testing software, only accessible to a few users. Is Test phase It will allow the Chinese social network to assess the improvements that its streaming program needs to compete with other more complete platforms used by streamers such as OBS or Streamlabs.

Among the functions that the program intends to include is the possibility of scheduling events, asking questions of the audience, sharing the live with other users or assigning moderators to the comment chat. At the moment, what it does offer is the option to apply filters with keywords or enable comments and gifts.

From one social network to another

If TikTok Live Studio goes ahead and the testing phase ends, the social network could snatch Twitch from the audience that they currently share. Users will no longer have to close the app and log onto Twitch to watch their favorite streamer’s live stream.

The fashion of live shows has reached most of the social networks such as Instagram, they offer this option although not with the success of Twitch. Facebook is also betting on similar formatsIt even proposes that creators and fans compete in the same game live.

If Live Studio is practical, it is possible that content creators end up broadcasting on both platforms, both TikTok and Amazon’s service, Twitch. Then, it will be the audience who chooses which application is most comfortable for them to consume the content and from where to see its creators at all times.

