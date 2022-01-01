Ralph MacIntosh, a young Australian, He was arrested for attending a club after receiving a message informing him that he had tested positive for COVID-19.

And it is that before the advance of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus, the countries have reinforced their sanitary measures, but it seems that the young MacIntosh, who belongs to one of the wealthiest families in Australia, he did not take them much into account.

The arrest was made last Tuesday, but the young Australian attended a club last Friday night, December 17.

According to local medias, Ralph MacIntosh took a medical test for COVID-19.

He received a message that tested positive for COVID-19

The results came to him through a text message on his cell phone at 10:45 p.m. (local time), but despite that, the young man decided to have a night of fun and went to a nightclub in the city.

MacIntosh had fun until dawn, where he was dancing and drinking together with his acquaintances, later he came home to recover from sleepiness and drinks.

The young Australian argued that he did not notice the message on Friday night, It was only on Saturday that he woke up that he saw the text, where the health authorities of his country informed him that he tested positive for COVID-19.

He was arrested for violating health laws

MacIntosh was arrested last Tuesday, he was accused of violating the laws that force people infected with COVID-19 to be in confinami to avoid infecting the people around you.

However, the authorities set him bail, the amount of which is unknown, and he was released that same day.

The young man was seen leaving the delegation without a mask and then left in his luxurious car. The case generated a wave of outrage on social media.

MacIntosh has a court date on February 18, and if found guilty could face a conviction of 2 years in prison and a fine of approximately $ 14,636.

But not only that, but MacIntosh could face a lawsuit from the nightclub he attended, where there were about 100 people, since after it became known that the young man tested positive for COVID-19, the establishment had to close its doors and quarantine.

So at Christmas it was closed, which caused significant losses for its owners and more than that the closure was recorded in the two busiest weeks of the year.

