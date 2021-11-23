

Texas Governor Greg Abbott is held responsible for the border arrests deemed abusive.

Photo: Brandon Bell / .

WASHINGTON – Texas National Guard and Police have arrested more than 1,500 migrants since last March in “discriminatory and abusive” operations, Human Rights Watch (HRW) said Monday in a report.

Enforcement of immigration laws is the responsibility of the federal government, and neither the soldiers of the National Guard nor the members of the Texas Police are authorized or instructed to apply them, said the human rights organization.

“Operation Lone Star has led to serious civil rights and due process abuses, mocked the Texas judicial system, and fostered dangerous xenophobia,” said Nicole Austin Hillery, executive director of Human Rights Watch in the United States.

The operation, known in as “Lone Star”, is part of the policy of the Governor of Texas, Gregg Abbott, who claims that the federal government is not fulfilling its task of containing irregular immigration and dealing with migrants who cross the border from Mexico.

Border communities have been subjected to abusive racial profiling for decades. Operation Lone Star gives Texas state police and state military reserve more incentive and opportunity to do so. https://t.co/OuP0CHjhWF – Human Rights Watch (@hrw) November 22, 2021

According to HRW, within the framework of this operation, the Texas police authorities arrest the migrants under false accusations of unauthorized entry to private properties. or inducing migrants to enter private property to arrest them for illegal trespassing.

“Those arrested have been imprisoned, in several cases under abusive conditions, for weeks or months without charges in court and without access to lawyers,” said the organization.

The report added that in the vast majority of cases the charges were dropped but the operation “has increased the population detained awaiting trial, undermining reforms of the legal system.”

According to HRW, the use of about 2,500 Texas National Guard soldiers to carry out the arrests it is a highly militarized response by a contingent not trained in police tasks, and that raises serious concerns about human rights.

Carolina Canizales of the Immigrant Legal Resource Center said Operation Lone Star appears designed to further criminalize Latinos, blacks and other immigrant communities by arresting and detaining people on trumped-up charges.

