Positivity is gradually returning to the crypto market, and one of the ones that has benefited the most from this is Tezos (XTZ). Other coins that have been standing out for the past few hours are Shiba, Stacks, and Terra.

At the time of writing XTZ is trading at $ 5.59, accumulating a 0.73% gain in the last 24 hours. With a market capitalization of $ 4.86 billion, it is ranked 42nd in the CoinMarketCap ranking.

Lately, the Tezos network has been gaining ground in the crypto ecosystem, thanks to its appeal for minting non-fungible tokens (NFTs), due to low operating costs and an energy efficient design.

🖼️ @Tezos has gained global acclaim as a platform of choice for artists looking to mint NFTs because of its energy-efficient design, passionate artist community and low transaction costs. At @ArtBasel Miami Beach 2021, #Tezos and #NFT artists will be in the spotlight… pic.twitter.com/kiw6Qv0hyu – Tezos (@tezos) November 9, 2021

The price of XTZ benefited in months before the NFT boom, however, during the last weeks it kept falling sharply. But is it about to regain its uptrend? Let’s find out below.

Technical analysis of the crypto Tezos

In the chart with daily candles we see how the price is parked on a quite relevant support zone, close to $ 4.30.

With the buying pressure that we saw yesterday, the immediate resistance located at $ 5.11 was crossed, thus confirming the validity of a double bottom that spoke to us of the high probability of a trend change.

Now the bulls are in control in the short term, and it is quite likely that they will start to make higher and higher lows, and continue to drive the price higher. As we will see in the next few paragraphs, the new momentum may be very good news for Tezos crypto holders.

Technical analysis of the daily chart of the Tezos cryptocurrency. Source: TradingView.

Weekly chart

From this time frame we see that recent gains are likely to be marking the bottom after a sharp correction.

The price of XTZ was parked in a zone of lows that was repeatedly rejected, and now it may be about to start a new momentum in the medium / long term.

When we look to the left we see that the major trend is clearly bullish.

If new momentum is starting, which is most likely, crypto Tezos could even look to set new all-time highs in the near future.

All our publications are informative in nature, so in no case should they be followed as investment advice.

